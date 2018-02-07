Houston Sports Fans May Be Apathetic, But At Least They Aren't Crazy

When Bruce Springsteen wrote "I was bruised and battered, I couldn't tell what I felt," in the song Streets of Philadelphia, I'm not sure he had smashing store windows and ripping down light poles in mind. But had The Boss been in the insane post-Super Bowl crowd that swallowed up much of downtown Philly Sunday night, it may have been a literal statement.

#NOW @eagles fans flip a car outside the Bellevue! Come on guys! Celebrate responsibly!!! Police are guarding the car now on its side @PhillyPolice @6abc @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zDYnDwNaVk — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) February 5, 2018

In fact, it was clear from the ultimately overwhelmed police presence in Philly, the city expected a riot and that is basically what they got. There were Christmas trees (yes, in February) lit on fire, cars overturned, people jumping from light poles (actually, they jumped off of almost anything they could find from cars to hotel awnings), naked people standing on top of moving cars or stripping in the streets. There was widespread looting across much of downtown. There were even people literally eating horse dung from mounted police horses. Monday morning, the traffic lights and street poles were gone from around city hall.

For all of the knocks Houston sports fans take, we weren't stealing police horses or starting fires after the Astros won their first-ever championship last fall. Former Astros writer and current MLB reporter Alyson Footer summed it up in one tweet: