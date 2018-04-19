Houston Sports World Mourns Loss of Barbara Bush (1925-2018)

There was no better friend to Houston sports than former First Lady Barbara Bush

In the world we live in now, where it feels like politics is shrouded in a distinct "you're either with us or against us" vibe, where bipartisanship is pretty much out the window, it's hard to find people tied to politics where everyone seems to agree that "Hey, he or she is/was a pretty cool person." Barbara Bush, though, was one of those rare people. Everyone loved Barbara Bush.

Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92, and the outpouring of condolences and memories from people crossed over every cultural line — Republican and Democrat, black and white, famous and ordinary, young and old. Barbara Bush was universally beloved, and perhaps my favorite story was the fact that she was sipping bourbon while taking phone calls from friends on Monday. A bad ass to the very end.

As personal endeavors go, Barbara Bush will probably be most tied to her promotion and charitable efforts for literacy, but she has distinct ties to the sports world, Houston in particular, that are undeniable. That much was evident in the condolences expressed by the major sports teams in town on Tuesday evening: