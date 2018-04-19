Houston Sports World Mourns Loss of Barbara Bush (1925-2018)

In the world we live in now, where it feels like politics is shrouded in a distinct "you're either with us or against us" vibe, where bipartisanship is pretty much out the window, it's hard to find people tied to politics where everyone seems to agree that "Hey, he or she is/was a pretty cool person." Barbara Bush, though, was one of those rare people. Everyone loved Barbara Bush.
Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92, and the outpouring of condolences and memories from people crossed over every cultural line — Republican and Democrat, black and white, famous and ordinary, young and old. Barbara Bush was universally beloved, and perhaps my favorite story was the fact that she was sipping bourbon while taking phone calls from friends on Monday. A bad ass to the very end.
As personal endeavors go, Barbara Bush will probably be most tied to her promotion and charitable efforts for literacy, but she has distinct ties to the sports world, Houston in particular, that are undeniable. That much was evident in the condolences expressed by the major sports teams in town on Tuesday evening:
Statement from Bob McNair on the passing of First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/toLQqcet4W— Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 18, 2018
Reid Ryan has issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/sCFRThbdgF— Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018
Statement from the Houston Rockets and Fertitta family: pic.twitter.com/koX5pYBBSj— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 18, 2018
Along with all of our fellow Houstonians, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Barbara Bush.— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) April 18, 2018
She exemplified the strength, determination and courage that make this city special. Her memory and legacy will endure for generations. pic.twitter.com/pFKhmbYZfV
When it comes to specific links between Barbara Bush and the Houston sports world, in recent years, people will likely think of two things. First, the Bushes have been fixtures at Astros games, for years, behind home plate, and Barbara Bush actually kept score at games, which is about as hardcore as it gets. As you can see from a tweet by my friend Wallis Marsh, she was keeping score right up through the final Astros game she attended in person, Game 5 of the World Series:
First Lady Barbara Bush at Game 5 of 2018 World Series. She kept score like she always does @astros @KPRC2AdamW @chitakhou @SeanTPendergast pic.twitter.com/qaYwfS3YhF— Wallis Marsh (@WallisMarsh) April 15, 2018
As a big fan of the Astros, Barbara Bush often kept score while at games. This is one of her scoresheets from 2006 that resides in the Astros archives. The Bushes usually left after the seventh inning. She signed this one. RIP. pic.twitter.com/i8QNs8XRoh— Mike Acosta (@AstrosTalk) April 18, 2018
Honestly, given the stature of the scorekeeper herself, and the magnitude of the game (greatest game in Astros history?), finding First Lady Bush's scorecard from the Astros' 13-12 extra inning thriller would be incredible.
Next, the Bushes are also big football fans. How big? Well, in the "hardcore as it gets" for the football category, George and Barbara Bush actually attended Johnny Manziel's Pro Day in College Station back in 2014! More recently, the former first couple were presented before Super Bowl 51 so that the former president could toss the coin.
Locally, Barbara Bush formed a bond with J.J. Watt over the last few years that was clearly very meaningful to Watt and the Texans. The former First Lady and the Texans' All-Pro defensive end took part in several endeavors together, which Watt captured in this tweet on Tuesday night:
Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018
You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH
In one of the great visuals from an awesome charity event, here is Barbara Bush throwing out the first pitch at J.J. Watt's charity softball game, one of many first pitches which she threw, including several Astros games:
First pitch is a STRIKE!— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 15, 2016
Barbara Bush to @JJWatt.
FYI: She's wearing 9️⃣9️⃣ socks! pic.twitter.com/0MobNQBnFa
Barbara Bush's funeral will be held on Saturday at St. Martin's Church here in Houston, and, according to her wishes, it will be a very simple service with a private burial. However, members of the public will be able to pay their respects during visitation to Bush in repose on Friday, also at St. Martin's.
At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, not winning one more verdict or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a friend, a child, or a parent. #Barbara_Bush #WednesdayWisdom #RIPBarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/UbXhCfQKSV— InterWeb Insurance (@InterWeb_LLC) April 18, 2018
