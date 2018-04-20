 


Houston Texans Open 2018 Regular Season At New England
Photo by Eric Sauseda

Houston Texans Open 2018 Regular Season At New England

Sean Pendergast | April 20, 2018 | 6:08am
The unveiling of the NFL schedule has become one of the more underrated events on the NFL's calendar over the last few years. With the time and place and sequence of games becoming nearly as important as the actual opponents, the schedule release gives us our first REAL chance to begin prognosticating on the upcoming season.

On Thursday evening, the NFL unveiled the league's schedule for 2018, and the fifth edition of the Houston Texans under head coach Bill O'Brien will begin their quest to return to the postseason in a very familiar place against a very familiar foe, as the Texans will travel to New England in Week 1 to take on the (suddenly, somewhat dysfunctional) Patriots.

Including the postseason, it's the seventh time since 2012 that the Texans have faced the Patriots, and the fifth time they've gone on the road to do so. Up until last season, Foxboro had been a house of horrors for the Texans. However, in 2017, Deshaun Watson took them to the precipice of a huge upset before some questionable coaching decisions and botched defensive sequences left the door open for Tom Brady to eke out a 36-33 Pats win.

The preseason should be a fun build to that Week 1 matchup, and speaking of the preseason, let's dish out the entire schedule, followed by my thoughts on it. Here you go:

PRESEASON
Wk  Day    Date      Opponent           TV        Kickoff Time
1     Thur   Aug. 9       @ KC             KTRK        7:30 p.m.
2     Sat    Aug. 18     vs SF              KTRK       7:00 p.m.
3     Sat    Aug. 25     @ LA Rams    KTRK        3:00 p.m.
4     Thur  Aug. 30     vs DAL           KTRK        7:00 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON
Wk  Day    Date      Opponent           TV        Kickoff Time
1     Sun   Sept. 9       @ NE              CBS             Noon
2     Sun   Sept. 16     @ TEN            CBS             Noon
3     Sun   Sept. 23     vs NYG           FOX             Noon
4     Sun   Sept. 30     @ IND             CBS             Noon
5     Sun    Oct. 7        vs DAL           NBC#          7:20 p.m.
6     Sun   Oct. 14       vs BUF          CBS              Noon
7     Sun   Oct. 21       @ JAC           CBS              Noon
8    Thur   Oct. 25       vs MIA          FOX/NFLN#  7:20 p.m.
9    Sun    Nov. 4         @ DEN          CBS             3:05 p.m.
10 BYE
11   Sun   Nov. 18       @ WAS          CBS             Noon
12   Mon  Nov. 26       vs TEN         ESPN#         7:15 p.m.
13   Sun    Dec. 2       vs CLV           CBS             Noon
14   Sun    Dec. 9       vs IND           CBS             Noon
15   Sat    Dec. 15      @ NYJ          NFLN#           TBD
16   Sun   Dec. 23      @ PHI            CBS             Noon
17   Sun   Dec. 30      vs JAC          CBS              Noon

And now, courtesy of the Houston Texans, here's the way more fun way to announce the schedule:

Ok, here are a few thoughts on the Texans' 2018 slate:

Early stretch
For the first time since 2008, the Texans open with two road games. In fact, they open with three of their first four on the road, including the earliest trip to Indianapolis since 2006, in Week 4. If you're wondering why September is so road-heavy, it's in part due to musical acts invading NRG Stadium. Jay Z and Beyonce visit during the weekend in which Week 2 occurs, and Taylor Swift visits in Week 4. With the defending AFC champs and two division foes providing the opposition in those three road games, this is one of those stretches where it's nice, for Bill O'Brien's sake, that the Texans' head coach has a four year contract extension. (NOTE: Texan fans looking to travel to New England should know this — the Astros and Red Sox play at Fenway that same weekend!)

Prime time games
The Texans, somewhat surprisingly, only have three prime time games on the 2018 schedule, but they lay out almost perfectly, with all three of them at home. The first one is in Week 5, as the Dallas Cowboys visit on a Sunday night. (NOTE: The last time Dallas visited in the regular season, in 2010, the fights in the parking lot caused a change in tailgating rules at NRG Stadium. I'm not sure that ten hours of drinking is good for business here, but whatever.) The next prime time game is in Week 8 on a Thursday against the wretched Dolphins (possible Osweiler sighting!). The Texans will be coming off a road trip to Jacksonville the previous Sunday, which is tricky. Finally, for the second straight year, the Texans play on the Monday after Thanksgiving, this time at home against the Tennessee Titans, who they beat 57-14 at home last season.

Division flip flop
Last season, the schedule had the Texans playing their three division home games before playing even one division road game. This season, the Texans will be done with division road games by Week 7. It goes without saying, the tough part of this slate is the first two months. If they can get to the bye week at 5-4.... well, more on that in a minute.

East Coast swing
One thing to keep in mind with this season's schedule is the divisional crossovers are with the AFC East and the NFC East, with road games at the Patriots, Redskins, Jets and Eagles. Those last three opponents are all on the schedule OUTDOORS on November 18, December 15, and December 23. The run game better be clicking in the second half of the season, as there could be snow. Lots of snow.

Optimal scenario
So how will this all play out? Well, as I mentioned earlier, if the Texans can navigate the nine games before the bye week to a 5-4 record, they should be in decent shape. They'll be favored in all four home games before the bye, and should be able to nab a win or two from the five road game group of NE, TEN, IND, JAC, and DEN. At 5-4, they would come back from the bye with a road game against Washington and then three home games, all very winnable (TEN, CLV, IND). Let's say they go 3-1 in that stretch. That's 8-5. Then you have road games to the Jets and Eagles, so let's say they split those. That's 9-6, which means the Texans are playing Jacksonville in Week 17 for a shot at 10-6 in what could be a de facto divisional championship game. That's a fun schedule.

EARLY PREDICTION: 10-6

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

 
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

