2018 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Nab Stanford Safety Justin Reid In Early Third Round

I have to admit, Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft was kind of fun, given the fact the Texans had no first round pick. The Texans' absence yielded a much more relaxed viewing experience. That said, by Friday night, I was ready for the Texans to begin adding to their roster again.

With no second round pick,thanks to the Brock Osweiler trade last year, the Texans were forced to wait until the early part of the third round to finally make their first section in this draft. Ultimately, they held onto and made all three of their third round selections, and by the end of Friday night, they came away with three players who will, at the very least, push the starters in front of them in camp, and I think at least one, maybe two, will secure starting jobs.

Let's get to the picks, in order....