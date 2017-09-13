Houston TranStar Releases Projected Dates When West Houston Roads Will Reopen
|
Soon, no more canoeing down the roads in West Houston.
Photo by Brandon Navarro
The Houston traffic madness may soon be be ending, and good riddance.
Houston TranStar and the Harris County Transportation and Planning Division released projected openings for roads that have remained closed since Hurricane Harvey — closures that have turned freeways like 610 and I-10 into hot spots for road rage and impatience. The Sam Houston Tollway fully reopened Monday, easing some of the gridlock, and by the end of the week things should continue to get better.
Near the Addicks Reservoir, by Friday, Clay Road, including North Eldridge Parkway north of Clay Road, should be open. By September 20, North Eldridge Parkway between Clay and Dairy Ashford; Highway 6 between Clay and Park Row; and Groeschke Road at Highway 6 should all reopen. And finally, by October 7, Patterson Road between Highway 6 and Eldridge Parkway should be up and running.
Near the Barker, Westheimer Parkway should be open by September 15 and South Barker Cypress Road should be open by September 22.
Upcoming Events
-
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
TicketsSun., Nov. 5, 12:00pm
-
Rice Owls Football vs. Southern Miss
TicketsSat., Nov. 11, 2:30pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals
TicketsSun., Nov. 19, 12:00pm
-
Rice Owls Football vs. North Texas
TicketsSat., Nov. 25, 12:00pm
-
Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers
TicketsSun., Dec. 10, 12:00pm
Officials were firm that these are only projections and dates could change.
The closures have persisted thanks to releases from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs that have continued since August 28, given both reservoirs were at capacity and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needed to relieve the pressure on the dams to avoid a breakage. And so while much of central Houston within the Loop has been open for business, homeowners and businesses near the reservoirs along the Buffalo Bayou not only couldn't get into their homes, they also couldn't drive anywhere and have remained under a midnight curfew.
Homeowners in that area have already filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps, claiming that when the feds decided to release the water, they effectively condemned 3,000 homes and buildings in that area.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns
TicketsSun., Oct. 15, 12:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Oct. 21, 7:00pm
-
Rice Owls Football vs. LA Tech
TicketsSat., Oct. 28, 2:30pm
-
Comedian Billy Sorrells: "Sophisticated Savage Comedy Jam"
TicketsSat., Oct. 14, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!