Houston TranStar Releases Projected Dates When West Houston Roads Will Reopen

Parts of Memorial Drive Reopen in Houston After Harvey


Houston TranStar Releases Projected Dates When West Houston Roads Will Reopen

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 10:20 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Soon, no more canoeing down the roads in West Houston.
Photo by Brandon Navarro
A A

The Houston traffic madness may soon be be ending, and good riddance.

Houston TranStar and the Harris County Transportation and Planning Division released projected openings for roads that have remained closed since Hurricane Harvey — closures that have turned freeways like 610 and I-10 into hot spots for road rage and impatience. The Sam Houston Tollway fully reopened Monday, easing some of the gridlock, and by the end of the week things should continue to get better.

Near the Addicks Reservoir, by Friday, Clay Road, including North Eldridge Parkway north of Clay Road, should be open. By September 20, North Eldridge Parkway between Clay and Dairy Ashford; Highway 6 between Clay and Park Row; and Groeschke Road at Highway 6 should all reopen. And finally, by October 7, Patterson Road between Highway 6 and Eldridge Parkway should be up and running.

Near the Barker, Westheimer Parkway should be open by September 15 and South Barker Cypress Road should be open by September 22.

Officials were firm that these are only projections and dates could change.

The closures have persisted thanks to releases from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs that have continued since August 28, given both reservoirs were at capacity and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needed to relieve the pressure on the dams to avoid a breakage. And so while much of central Houston within the Loop has been open for business, homeowners and businesses near the reservoirs along the Buffalo Bayou not only couldn't get into their homes, they also couldn't drive anywhere and have remained under a midnight curfew.

Homeowners in that area have already filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps, claiming that when the feds decided to release the water, they effectively condemned 3,000 homes and buildings in that area.

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

