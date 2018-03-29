Weather Weekend: After the Downpour, A Beautiful Easter Weekend Ahead for Houston

As predicted, midweek was soggy and came with a rather spectacular early-morning sound and light show. Most of the region received at least two inches of rain with some northern suburbs getting as much as four inches between midday Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

The main line of thunderstorms rumbled through Houston beginning around midnight with heavy downpours, occasional hail and even a few small tornadoes. There was also loads of thunder and lightning, which was great for pet owners with scared pups and kitties (let's just say not all of us got a good night sleep Wednesday night).