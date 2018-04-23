 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Expect a lot of beautiful nights in Houston this week.EXPAND
Expect a lot of beautiful nights in Houston this week.
Photo by amslerPIX via Flickr

Weather Week: A Beautiful, Sunny Spring Week Ahead

Jeff Balke | April 23, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

The weather turned a tad hostile on Saturday night as a cool front pushed through the area. Between around 9 p.m. and midnight, rain was falling at around two inches per hour and there was some hail sighted. After the front, however, temperatures cooled down and Sunday was a banner day outside. Fortunately, much of this week appears to be bringing more of the same.

The first half of the week will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. It should be gorgeous outside through Wednesday as another approaching front will start to pull some more moisture off the Gulf and into the region.

Wednesday evening, it looks as though the front will move through but not with much fanfare. We could see some showers, but thus far, forecasts are not calling for more than about a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The front should bring a reinforcing dose of cooler, drier weather for late in the week and into the beginning of the weekend. Temps probably won't make it out of the 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight Thursday could be pretty cool with a low in the mid 50s and low humidity.

Long-range forecasting is suggesting perhaps some rain and clouds toward the end of next weekend, but, for now, we'll try to enjoy the stellar weather throughout the work week.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >