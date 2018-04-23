Weather Week: A Beautiful, Sunny Spring Week Ahead

The weather turned a tad hostile on Saturday night as a cool front pushed through the area. Between around 9 p.m. and midnight, rain was falling at around two inches per hour and there was some hail sighted. After the front, however, temperatures cooled down and Sunday was a banner day outside. Fortunately, much of this week appears to be bringing more of the same.
The first half of the week will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. It should be gorgeous outside through Wednesday as another approaching front will start to pull some more moisture off the Gulf and into the region.
Wednesday evening, it looks as though the front will move through but not with much fanfare. We could see some showers, but thus far, forecasts are not calling for more than about a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The front should bring a reinforcing dose of cooler, drier weather for late in the week and into the beginning of the weekend. Temps probably won't make it out of the 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight Thursday could be pretty cool with a low in the mid 50s and low humidity.
Long-range forecasting is suggesting perhaps some rain and clouds toward the end of next weekend, but, for now, we'll try to enjoy the stellar weather throughout the work week.
