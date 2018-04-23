Weather Week: A Beautiful, Sunny Spring Week Ahead

The weather turned a tad hostile on Saturday night as a cool front pushed through the area. Between around 9 p.m. and midnight, rain was falling at around two inches per hour and there was some hail sighted. After the front, however, temperatures cooled down and Sunday was a banner day outside. Fortunately, much of this week appears to be bringing more of the same.

The first half of the week will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. It should be gorgeous outside through Wednesday as another approaching front will start to pull some more moisture off the Gulf and into the region.