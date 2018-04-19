Weather Weekend: At Least Friday and Sunday Look Nice

In the ever-changing world of Houston-area weather, spring is perhaps the most frustrating. Do we need a jacket or a T-shirt? Do we bring an umbrella or sunscreen? Will I walk outside and be burned to a crisp within three seconds of stepping out the door or will I be soaked to the bone within the same time frame? It's a complex juggling act we Houstonians perform this time of year.

We wish we could give you better news for the weekend, but unfortunately, the best we can do is say Friday and Sunday look nice.

Thursday and Friday, in fact, should be staggeringly lovely with highs in the 70s and dry air flooding the region. If there was ever a time for a "personal day" one of these two would be it. By Friday night, warm, humid air will start to creep back into the area as winds began blowing out of the south.