Riders in last year's MS 150, should they decide to ride again, will love the weather.
Photo by Hector Garcia

Weather Weekend: Awesome Weather for the MS150

Jeff Balke | April 26, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

If you are a cyclist and plan on hitting the road this weekend for the annual MS 150 to Austin, you are going to love this forecast. Like, love love. And even if you are just going to laze around the house this weekend, you're going to love it as well.

From Thursday through the beginning of next week, the entire region will be under the influence of a cool front that pushed through Wednesday night. Enjoy it because this might be the last one of those for a while. Thursday will be absolutely beautiful with highs in the 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

On Friday and Saturday, expect more of the same. Temperatures will begin to increase slightly, but highs nearing 80 degrees and lows in the 50s to low 60s should be commonplace. Best yet for riders, there should be only light winds and bountiful sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

The same will be true of the Austin area and the entire stretch along Highway 290. The only things riders will have to content with are drivers, hills and which beer to drink.

This is potentially our last really nice dose of cooler weather before the summer heat onslaught, so try to enjoy it as much as you can. And for the riders out there, good luck and godspeed.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

