Weather Weekend: Awesome Weather for the MS150

Riders in last year's MS 150, should they decide to ride again, will love the weather.

If you are a cyclist and plan on hitting the road this weekend for the annual MS 150 to Austin, you are going to love this forecast. Like, love love. And even if you are just going to laze around the house this weekend, you're going to love it as well.

From Thursday through the beginning of next week, the entire region will be under the influence of a cool front that pushed through Wednesday night. Enjoy it because this might be the last one of those for a while. Thursday will be absolutely beautiful with highs in the 70s and lows in the lower 50s.