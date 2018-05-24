Weather Weekend: Some Rain, Some Sun and a Tropical Disturbance for Memorial Day Weekend

You may not have noticed the decreased temperatures outside over the last few days because whatever heat there was, mixed with the moisture in the atmosphere, made it feel rather jungle-like. If you were in the mood for a steam treatment, you need only walk outdoors. If you are into that, good news. If not, well, you're time is coming too.
Thursday, Friday and even a bit of Saturday will be similar to what we saw across the entire region throughout most of the week. Temperatures in the low 90s will mix with widely scattered showers, some of them producing heavy rains while other parts of the city won't see much of anything.
This is something that comes up from time to time in Houston. People tend to see "70 percent chance of rain" and assume it will rain or "20 percent chance of rain" and assume it won't. It is important to remember that we live in one of the largest metropolitan areas in the entire country. Some states are smaller than we are. As a result, lots of storms can crisscross the region dumping inches of rain on some and leaving others with nary at drizzle. So, don't be shocked if you find yourself in either category.
By late Saturday and into Sunday, high pressure will build across Texas and start pushing the rains out of the area. This is also one of the factors in what could be the steering of potential Tropical Storm Alberto. What's that you say? It's only May! Well, my friend, though hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June, it is not uncommon to see a depression or tropical storm prior to that date. And it isn't necessarily a harbinger of what is to come either.
If Alberto does form or not, it is expected to move into the central Gulf and then well to the east of us, perhaps as far as the Florida Panhandle. It should wash out some holiday plans in the Southeast, but Sunday and Monday appear to be ideal beach weather around here with highs in the mid 90s and loads of sun. So, get your pool ready, because you, pool owner, have responsibilities. When all your friends gather at your door with floaties and sunscreen, best accommodate them and the unofficial start to summer.
