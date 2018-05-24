Weather Weekend: Some Rain, Some Sun and a Tropical Disturbance for Memorial Day Weekend

You may not have noticed the decreased temperatures outside over the last few days because whatever heat there was, mixed with the moisture in the atmosphere, made it feel rather jungle-like. If you were in the mood for a steam treatment, you need only walk outdoors. If you are into that, good news. If not, well, you're time is coming too.

Thursday, Friday and even a bit of Saturday will be similar to what we saw across the entire region throughout most of the week. Temperatures in the low 90s will mix with widely scattered showers, some of them producing heavy rains while other parts of the city won't see much of anything.

This is something that comes up from time to time in Houston. People tend to see "70 percent chance of rain" and assume it will rain or "20 percent chance of rain" and assume it won't. It is important to remember that we live in one of the largest metropolitan areas in the entire country. Some states are smaller than we are. As a result, lots of storms can crisscross the region dumping inches of rain on some and leaving others with nary at drizzle. So, don't be shocked if you find yourself in either category.