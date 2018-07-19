Weather Weekend: Some Like It Hot...They Better

The heat and humidity will make for some lovely evenings (and extremely hot days) at the beach this weekend.

Summer is here and it is asserting itself with a vengeance. If you love the heat and sunshine, you are going to absolutely love the forecast because there will be plenty of both.

We would take this forecast day-by-day, but the truth is that every day is going to be a carbon copy of the previous one. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lows near 80. It will also be steamy with relatively high humidity. And the chances of rain through the weekend stand near zero.

There is a decent chance parts of the area could even reach triple digits over the weekend, so be sure and take good care of yourself out there. Stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible. If you are going to the beach — and it should be a killer weekend for that — stock up on sunscreen.

The bottom line is that it will be hot, humid and bone dry. Good pool or beach weather...or staying inside in a dark room with the air conditioning cranked. Don't be surprised if your electricity bills spike come next month, especially since the peak of summer is still about two weeks away.

Watching the Tropics

The Tropical Atlantic remains extremely quiet with no storms predicted for at least the next five days. Things won't really begin heating up in the Atlantic until August, but it's always worth keeping an eye on them. For now, it's clear sailing.