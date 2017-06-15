Houstonian Zack Barth One of The Injured At Virginia Ball Field Shooting

Houston Astros

A congressional aide from Houston was among those injured at a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia that targeted GOP lawmakers on Wednesday.

Texas Republican representatives Joe Barton, Kevin Brady Mike Conaway and Roger Williams were all at a Republican practice for a charity Congressional baseball game on Wednesday morning when a man — identified by authorities as James Hogdkinson, of Bellevue, Illinois — opened fire from behind the third base dugout.

Zack Barth, a graduate of Stratford High School in Spring Branch ISD in 2011, was among those injured, Williams tweeted shortly after the incident.

I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

In addition to Barth, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was hit in the hip and was listed in critical condition Wednesday evening, and two U.S. Capitol Gaurds and Mike Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson foods were struck, according to reports.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Barth, who graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in government, posted on social media that he is in the hospital and is okay. (We've reached out to Barth and his family but haven't heard back yet.)

. @UTAustin Recent Longhorn grad Zach Barth was shot this morning during the #AlexandriaShooting but has announced he is okay! @robquig pic.twitter.com/OBQZwwHjTF — Joe Pate (@yeswayjose_p8) June 14, 2017

Barth worked as an intern for Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez when Gonzalez was still a city councilman, and then followed up by campaigning for Jeb Bush's bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination before joining the Williams staff.

He's been with Williams for a little over a year now, according to a Williams staff member who described Barth as "a great guy" who is "always super positive."

His mother, Julia Barth, stayed at the family's home in Briarforest, over in northeast Houston, on Wednesday awaiting word on how her son's surgery went. Barth's father rushed to the airport to catch a flight and get to the Washington D.C.-area hospital Barth is being treated, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Barth's leg was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. He was treated at a nearby hospital and released later on Wednesday. Williams stated via Twitter that Barth is fine and is expected to make a full recovery.

