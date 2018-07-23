Houston, Home of the Drive Through Animal Shelter and Low Cost Vets

Pet homelessness isn't new, but what is new is that now residents of Houston can go through the drive through line to drop off unwanted dogs and cats. It sounds crass but it's actually designed to save lives. The staff at BARC will vaccinate the animal in your car (for free), ask you to keep it until the shots kick in, then return a week later to complete the surrender. It will have a better chance of remaining alive if it's groomed, knows where to go potty, and has been spayed or neutered.
You don't have to pledge allegiance to the Marvel or DC universes to be a hero; we all have a chance to help save the planet. If your bestie is still intact, or you find a lost animal and want to take it to a shelter, make this the summer of doing the right thing by spaying or neutering. With shelters at capacity there is no reason to ever allow kittens or puppies to be born.
A neutered male will be less aggressive and will (hopefully) stop humping your guests or spraying the house. Plus, no family jewels means no chance of developing testicular tumors. A spayed female won't have the messy heats and will be less likely to develop cancer of the uterus and mammary tumors.
We've got the list of low cost veterinary care providers in Houston and surrounding areas; different clinics provide spay-neuter and others can get dogs and cats current on vaccinations. Can't find one in your area? Check out SNAP's satellite clinics, Texavet, Countryside or the The Mobile Vet Clinic.
Animal Alliance of Galveston County
Residents in the La Marque area turn to this non-profit 501(c)3 clinic that's open Mondays through Saturdays.
409-933-1600, 1014 Bayou Road, La Marque, animalalliancetx.org
Animal Friends of Washington County - Connie Clinic
Prices at this non-profit organization are published on the website, with feline spay and neuters ranging from $45 to $70 and surgeries for dogs ranging from $65 to $160 (based on weight).
3901 Highway 36 North, Brenham, 979-277-0400, https://www.animalfriendstexas.org
Banfield Pet Hospital
If you're the sort that hates surprises, then consider signing up for one of Banfield Pet Hospital's wellness plans. Their pricing calculator shows exactly what's covered and what kind of discounts to expect.
PetSmart, multiple locations, banfield.com/pet-healthcare/optimum-wellness-plans/dog-wellness-plans
BARC's Fixin' Houston
BARC is the City of Houston's animal shelter and adoption facility. Their Fixin' Houston Spay / Neuter Clinic is there to help citizens become responsible pet owners. Visit the website for wellness schedule adjustments.
3300 Carr, 832-395-9011, houstonbarc.com
Canfel Care Animal Hospital
This full-service animal hospital provides surgery, vaccinations, dental care, X-rays, microchipping and pet boarding.
9211 West Road #125, 281-477-3577, canfelcare.com
Citizens for Animal Protection
The Cornelius Clinic offers affordable veterinary services including vaccinations, nail trims, microchipping and heartworm preventative, and can point you in the right direction for spay-neuter providers.
17555 Katy Freeway, 281-497-0591, http://www.cap4pets.org/programs/vaccination-clinic
Countryside Mobile Vet
For those who live in outlying areas, it can be hard to find a friend for Fido and Felix. But Countryside has taken it a step further, bringing simple, convenient and affordable pet health care out to the community. Visit the website for clinic dates and locations.
713-492-8045, 936-339-6017, countrysidemobilevet.com
Critter Fixer Pet Hospital, Inc.
Save on wellness care with their puppy or kitten packs, and know you'll be in good hands with this well-connected hospital that has access to more than 150 board-certified specialists.
5703 Louetta, Spring, 281-370-3262, critterfixer.com
Emancipet
Spay and neuter surgeries are just $69, office visits are $5, and Emancipet's prices for shots and heartworm preventative put this clinic in the win column.
910 South Wayside Drive, Suite 100, 713-321-2713, emancipet.org/houston
The Greater Good
Dallas Kuehl, D.V.M. is fighting the war against pet overpopulation by offering low cost spay and neuter services and affordable vaccinations.
1001 Dairy Ashford, 281-496-5983, mygreatergoodvet.com
Gulfgate Animal Hospital
This privately owned small animal practice serves the greater East End community of Houston; they also speak Spanish.
216 Winkler, 713-643-5723, gulfgateanimalhospital.com
Houston Humane Society
The non-profit Houston Humane Society is committed to ending pet overpopulation by providing high quality spay and neuter services at a low cost. They also offer a full spectrum of veterinary care, blending eastern and western philosophies.
14700 Almeda, 713-433-6421, houstonhumane.org
KAAWS Clinic
The Kathy Andrews Animal Wellness Services Clinic has two locations and strives to deliver services and products (vaccines, parasite prevention, dental care, spay and neuter) at reasonable prices.
17259 FM 529, Cypress, 281-200-2325; 21727 Aldine Westfield, Humble, 281-200-2325; bestlowcostvet.com
Long Drive Dog & Cat Hospital
Situated near Hobby Airport, this hospital handles medical, surgical, wellness, preventive care and more, plus they actually want to see cool pics of your dog or cat.
7327 Long Drive, 713-643-0633, longdrivedogcat.com
The Mobile Vet Clinic
This nomadic clinic spreads the love by moving to different locations each day. Regular stops include Houston, Conroe, Magnolia, Montgomery, Spring, Willis, Porter, Humble and Tomball.
936-449-4412, themobilevetclinic.com
North Line Low Cost Veterinary Clinic
This full service animal hospital does it all, including addressing urgent medical, surgical and dental issues. Earlier this summer they announced they'll be working by appointment only.
51 Tidwell, 713-697-3297, northlinevet.com
North Loop Pet Clinic
Run by Bernadette Mares, D.V.M., this no frills clinic is known for its low prices. They're closed Thursdays and Sundays and the staff can answer additional questions about pricing over the phone.
407 North Loop East, 713-697-7387
Palm to Paws
This low cost clinic does it all — from surgery to wellness — plus they're open on weekends and are dedicated to animal welfare.
5860 Westward, 713-291-7038, palmtopaws.com
Panda Wellness Center
With a motto of "Love. Spay. Neuter." it's hard to go wrong with Panda Wellness, plus they've got a party room that can be rented out for Fido and a dozen of his best pup pals.
17012 Kieth Harrow Boulevard, 281-345-4101, pandahouston.com
PetCare Express
This low cost vet has a niche in that their goal is to find the problem fast without subjecting your animal to a battery of unnecessary tests. Their tag line is "home of the $9 office visit" and their fee schedules can be found online.
2501 West Holcombe, 713-592-9977; 6220 West 43rd, 832-649-3179; petcareexpress.net
Ready Pet Vet Clinic
This Texas-based veterinary clinic is focused on providing quality veterinary medicine that's affordable, including $9 rabies vaccines and $9 wellness exams.
8618 Stella Link, 281-888-4610, readypet.webflow.io
Richmond Animal Hospital
Low cost doesn't mean low quality. This Richmond area vet has been serving Fort Bend County since 1949 and can actually boast that it is one of the oldest continuously operating animal hospitals in the nation. They also have PetCheck Animal Clinics in Houston and Richmond.
502 Highway 90-A, Richmond, 281-342-3431, richmondanimalhospital.com
PetCheck Animal Clinics: 9500 Westview; 8710 Grand Mission, Richmond
Spay-Neuter Assistance Program
This isn't the place to go if your animal is injured or ill, but they're tops at providing affordable spay and neuter services as well as offering wellness appointments on a walk-in basis. In addition to their two brick-and-mortar stores, SNAP also operates satellite clinics in Fort Bend and Baytown,
1801 Durham, 713-862-3863, snapus.org/houston
913 Shaw Avenue, Pasadena, 713-343-1700, snapus.org/pasadena
Special Pals Shelter
Houston's longest running no-kill animal shelter wants to make things easy with low-cost spay and neuter surgeries and a shot clinic every Saturday.
3830 Greenhouse, 281-579-7387, specialpalsshelter.org
Texas Litter Control
The folks at Texas Litter Control say that, "Real Texans Don't Litter ..." and we couldn't agree more. They've expanded to offer low cost vaccinations and spay/neuter services in both Montgomery and Harris counties.
24950 Spring Ridge Drive, Spring; 32632 Wright Road, Magnolia; 832-510-7622; texaslittercontrol.org
Texavet
If the mountain can't come to Muhammad, then this vet clinic will come to a neighborhood near you. Texavet handles vaccinations, parasite control and heartworm testing; just visit their website for the location schedule.
844-483-9283, texavet.com
Thrive
With eight locations in Houston and Katy, there's a Thrive near you. They've also got branches in Colorado, California, Florida and Utah, but their big focus is Houston and Austin. They've also partnered up with Petco in a joint venture that embraces technology to provide quality pet care.
thrivevet.com
Westhollow Animal Hospital
Location is everything, and if you're out by Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer then this clinic might fit the bill. They've got package prices for cat and dog vaccinations.
13664-A Westheimer, 281-531-9095, westhollow.com
