Houston, Home of the Drive Through Animal Shelter and Low Cost Vets

Every kitten or puppy birth has the possibility of leading to thousands of unwanted animals. Do the right thing and get your animal spayed or neutered, and help shift the tide away from animal homelessness.

Pet homelessness isn't new, but what is new is that now residents of Houston can go through the drive through line to drop off unwanted dogs and cats. It sounds crass but it's actually designed to save lives. The staff at BARC will vaccinate the animal in your car (for free), ask you to keep it until the shots kick in, then return a week later to complete the surrender. It will have a better chance of remaining alive if it's groomed, knows where to go potty, and has been spayed or neutered.

You don't have to pledge allegiance to the Marvel or DC universes to be a hero; we all have a chance to help save the planet. If your bestie is still intact, or you find a lost animal and want to take it to a shelter, make this the summer of doing the right thing by spaying or neutering. With shelters at capacity there is no reason to ever allow kittens or puppies to be born.

A neutered male will be less aggressive and will (hopefully) stop humping your guests or spraying the house. Plus, no family jewels means no chance of developing testicular tumors. A spayed female won't have the messy heats and will be less likely to develop cancer of the uterus and mammary tumors.