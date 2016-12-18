Houston's Grinches of the Holiday Season

Paula Sinclair, left, and Allen Richardson. Courtesy Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

December brought us the awful news out of Fort Bend County that police say a foster mother locked her seven special needs children in a single room for hours at a time, among other abuses. Thankfully, the mother and her partner have been arrested, while the kids have been placed in a new home — just in time for Christmas.

The episode got us thinking of all the Houston-area grinches in recent years who have brought tragedy and heartache to the holiday season. Here's to 2017, and hoping that the offenders below have learned their lesson.

Nike

Open Letter to the Jerks Who Killed Someone Over a Pair of Air Jordans (December 27, 2012)

Well done. You have reached the absolute lowest point on the criminal totem pole. You are now ranked down there with people who steal Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve and worthless lowlifes who literally take candy from babies. You killed a guy over a pair of shoes.

Lashawn Shannon Harris County Jail

Jailer Goes To Jail For Punching Mentally Ill Inmate (December 15, 2015)

A Houston Police Department jailer is now sitting in jail after punching a mentally ill inmate in the face several times and then lying to his fellow colleagues about what happened.

Courtesy Longview Police

East Texas Grinches Steal $20,000 of Foster Kids' Christmas Presents (December 9, 2011)

We spend a lot of time here wandering about in the pits of human depravity, but this one is about as depressing as it gets. Simply put, earlier this week, a thief or several thieves broke into the Longview storage facility where the Gregg County Child Welfare Board was keeping toys earmarked for around 300 foster kids.

Man Says He Shouldn't Be Charged in the United States for Having Sex With a Teenager in Honduras (December 23, 2014)

Apparently a grown man's having sex with a 13-year-old girl — obviously illegal under U.S. law — should not be considered a crime here, in the United States, if said sexual activity happened overseas.

Courtesy photo

Slaughtered Pig Left Outside of Cypress Mosque a Possible Hate Crime (December 5, 2012)

As a group of Muslims came to pray last night at the Islamic Outreach Center on Wilks Drive near Mueschke Road in Cypress, they made a sickening discovery. There was a dead pig on the deck of the deck at the entrance of the mosque.

