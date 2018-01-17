A Hard Freeze Kind of Wednesday Morning for Houstonians

No school again today. Colleges are shut down for day two also. The area remains under a hard freeze warning, wind chill advisory and winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Municipal courts are closed for the day. Metro is taking a break until the afternoon. The Houston Chronicle asked for understanding from its subscribers and predicted a delay in delivery.

But life goes on and the city of Houston later today will start picking up the garbage it usually picks up on Monday and plans to pick up Tuesday's trash on Thursday. City council members will get back to meeting, albeit later in the day than usual.