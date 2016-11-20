Houston's Long Line of Teachers Arrested for Sex Crimes
|
The past several weeks have brought us two reminders of how horrible people — especially those we trust with caring for our children — can sometimes be.
Last week, a Houston ISD kindergarten teacher was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a five-year-old girl. Then on Wednesday, a former teacher in Aldine ISD pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old student (who she said impregnated her).
The cases got us thinking about all the other Houston teachers arrested for misdeeds with students in recent years. Here's a list that, sadly, is far from exhaustive.
Sharpstown Tutor Allegedly Did Batman Roleplay Sex Stuff With Underage Student
A Sharpstown High School math tutor faces two felony charges related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Houston Independent School District press release.
TEA Investigating More Shady Student-Teacher Relationships
The Texas Education Agency is reporting a rise in the number of investigations opened on allegations of inappropriate student-teacher relationships over the past three years, according to newly released numbers by the agency.
Court Ruling Clears Conroe School District Cop Who Had Sex With Student
Attention, pervs who work in Texas school districts: A recent Court of Criminal Appeals ruling helps clear up confusion over who's allowed to have sex with students.
Katy Teacher/Coach Arrested, Allegedly Had Sex With Student
Teachers in some districts are getting paid pretty well these days (well, compared with your entry-level journalist — we don't have to get into the whole "whose job is more important" issue here; we think we know the answer). So why lose a job for hitting on students?
Teacher Arrested for Soliciting 12-Year-Old Boy Through Facebook
I have a very hard time understanding how anyone thinks they can retain even the slightest amount of privacy using a social network like Facebook. The fact is that anything you put on there is vulnerable, no matter what your privacy settings. Yet, virtually every day there are stories of people doing really stupid stuff on Facebook and getting caught. In this case, it is an alleged pervert who also happens to be a music teacher working in schools in the Spring area.
Teacher Accused of Molesting 10-Year-Old Student\
Police arrested Roman Zalasar, 54, a first- and second-grade teacher at Tijerina Elementary School, for allegedly molesting a ten-year-old boy who was a student in his class.
And, we could resist this bonus post. I mean, the headline says it all:
The TEA Is Schooling Teachers on Boundaries by Using These Super-Creepy Videos
Well, it appears someone at the Texas Education Agency has taken the phrase "fight fire with fire" quite literally.
