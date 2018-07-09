Weather Week: Things Begin to Dry Out

Since Independence Day, rainfall totals throughout Houston have ranged from a 3 to 9 inches with higher amounts south of downtown. More widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday continued to bring precipitation to many of the same spots, particularly along the coast, but not with the ferocity of July 4.

As the work week begins, there will be more rain in the forecast, but that will be tapering and the showers not as widely scattered. By midweek, we will begin to fall into a typical summertime pattern for Houston with high temperatures in the 90s and the chance of afternoon showers.

Heat and humidity will bring stiflingly hot temperatures all week. This is a good time to remind everyone to hydrate well and be mindful of those who need help in that regard like kids, older folks and animals. Temperatures shouldn't reach into the upper 90s, but humidity will be high and the heat index will likely climb well into triple digits most of the week.

Approaching the weekend, we could see rain chances increase slightly, but nothing like what we saw last week. It's summer in Houston, so keep an umbrella handy, drink lots of water and get ready for a high electricity bill.

In the Tropics

Former Hurricane Beryl, as expected, continues to get torn apart by wind shear as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. No forecast models are calling for redevelopment of the storm, but it will likely bring plenty of rain to the islands throughout the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris has formed off the eastern seaboard and is expected to strengthen into this season's second hurricane. Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be a threat to the United States though islands near Bermuda will need to keep a close eye on this one.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the tropics are quiet and none of the forecast models are predicting any development in the next 7-10 days.