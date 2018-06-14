Weather Weekend: Get Out the Umbrellas and the Rain Boots

If you are a dude with some bad ass, heavy duty waders or a lady with some adorable rain boots, pull them out of the closet and dust them off because you will need them this weekend. With a tropical wave forecast to move in our direction, the atmosphere should be primed for some fairly heavy rain starting on Saturday.

First, a quick recap. If you have been outside at all this week, you know what it's been like. Summer time in Houston is in full effect with highs in the mid 90s and plenty of sunshine. Like most summers, there are lots of stray clouds around to occasionally block the sun, but they really only serve to remind you how miserable you were the rest of the day.

All that should change pretty dramatically over the weekend and into early next week.