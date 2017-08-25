Harvey-Watch: Keeping Your Pets Comfy During the Apocalypse

"I did NOT sign up for this...." Flickr/Photography by Kat

If you're an animal person, chances are you're more worried now about your pet's well-being during Harvey The Terrible's visit than your own, and for good reason: Our furry friends tend to get wigged out during storms.

The media savvy folks at BluePearl Veterinary Partners have taken this occasion to share some tips to make Fido's time over the potential weekend of doom a little more comfortable. These include:

- "Get familiar with pet-friendly emergency shelters in your area, but remember they are absolutely the last resort. Staying with friends is better. You may also want to scout out pet-friendly hotels. - Make sure you have pet carriers. And for cats, don’t forget the litter box (portable ones are available). - All these preparations become even more important if your pets include pythons, parrots and other exotic or unusual species. They won’t be welcome at shelters and maybe not even at Grandma’s. - In addition to your own box of emergency supplies, stock a pet hurricane box with leashes, food bowls, water and sealable bags for extra food. And don’t forget favorite blankets, bedding or some toys that will make Fido and Fluffy feel better. Think comfort. -Also, put together a pet first aid kit, which can include bandaging material, antibiotic cream and tweezers. - Don’t overlook the veterinary documents you should have ready to take with you. These include your

veterinarian’s phone number, your pets’ vaccination histories, your pets’ microchip registrations and records detailing any chronic illnesses. - Pack all the medicines your pets take, in the original bottles."



What the press release doesn't mention, of course, is that, if you're a python owner, you really have to think ahead, because you probably don't have any friends you can stay with.

Additionally, there are some things BluePearl advises against, like deciding to evacuate at the last minute.

"Driving in the storm can be more dangerous than staying put," the press release states.

We imagine this goes double if one of your vehicle's occupants include a slithering sub-Saharan monster that can swallow a small mammal whole. But hey, to each their own. Most importantly, be careful out there!

