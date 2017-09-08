Body Recovered in West Houston Home Near Addicks Reservoir

Scenes from the recovery mission on Chief Acevedo's Twitter account. Screenshot/Twitter/Chief Art Acevedo

The Houston Police Department dive team has recovered a body from a west Houston home behind the Buffalo Bayou and near the Addicks Reservoir, spokesman Victor Senties told the Houston Press.

Friday marked the dive team's third attempt to recover the unidentified man's body from the Energy Corridor neighborhood residence at 754 Langford, Senties said. Senties said recovery attempts began in earnest last Wednesday, but at that time, the current was too strong and the water too high for the dive team to search for the man. The first time they tried, the water was up to the eaves of the home's roof. The second time, it was at their chest..

"Given the water levels and the current were at a dangerous level, it was not safe for recovery efforts to be done," Senties said. "Finally this morning, the water level was waist- or thigh-deep and had receded enough to where they could actually go in and attempt the recovery."

Police Chief Art Acevedo shared photos of the recovery mission on Twitter, saying, "The [HPD] Dive Team just completed challenging mission to recover body of a community member. Thoughts are with his family. RIP."

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not yet released the man's identity or confirmed his cause of death, though spokeswoman Tricia Bentley said an autopsy is scheduled for September 9.

At least 70 people died in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey, and several others remain missing.