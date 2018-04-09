Hurricane Hype Needs to End, Especially For Houston

Nerves are frayed enough thanks to memories like this one. The last thing we need are headlines overhyping early-season hurricane forecasting.

Last Thursday, Phil Klotzbach and Michael Bell of Colorado State University released their early season predictions for the 2018 hurricane season which opens June 1. This is obviously of particular interest to those of us along the Gulf Coast who are vulnerable to tropical weather and especially given Hurricane Harvey's devastation last year in the Houston area.

Because this forecast is very early, it should be taken with a grain of salt. It is a decent guide of what we can expect for general weather patterns, but it should in no way be taken completely literally. We are only in April and it is nearly impossible to predict the weather two weeks from now, let alone at the peak of hurricane season in August and September.

Their forecast calls for a range between average and slightly above average tropical storm formation and potential impacts throughout the Atlantic Basin. They also believe there will be relatively little impact from a weak La Niña (which tends to increase storms in the Atlantic). For now, suffice it to say they think 2018 could be similar to 2017. That, of course, means nothing. There have been years with numerous named storms that never made landfall and years like 1983 when one of the few storms to affect the United States was Hurricane Alicia, which smashed into Houston. In essence, be prepared either way.