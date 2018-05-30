Heads Up Houston: Hurricane Season 2018 Begins This Week

It's difficult not to be a little disturbed by the start of hurricane season in Houston, particularly after the year we had in 2017. And yet, every June 1, we deal with it again. The start of this season has been punctuated by Subtropical Storm Alberto, which dumped a bunch of rain in the southeast over the Memorial Day weekend. Storms like Alberto are not uncommon this time of year and it was a good reminder of how these things can sneak up on us if we aren't paying attention.

In 2018, there is no reason to believe it will be any quieter (or busier for that matter) in the Atlantic Basin between June 1 and November 30 (the full hurricane season). Predictions early in the season have a tendency to be questionable at best. And even if they got the numbers right, no one can pinpoint exactly where hurricanes will make landfall. As the saying goes, it only takes one.

So, where does that leave Houston? Like every year, we need to be prepared whether we ultimately need it or not. That means having plenty of water, a good evacuation plan (if necessary), prescriptions refilled, gas in the tank and an eye on what is stirring in the Atlantic.