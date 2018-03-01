 


It might be yellow right now, but that red triangle at Shepherd and I-10 is a reminder of the red you'll see all weekend, literally and metaphorically.
Houston TranStar

I-10 Eastbound at Shepherd Closed All Weekend

Jeff Balke | March 1, 2018 | 12:50pm
AA

Beware, fellow travelers. There is danger afoot in Houston this weekend. If you plan to traverse the inner loop region along Interstate 10, you may be in for a bit of a delay. Turns out, I-10 from Shepherd going east to I-45 just before downtown will be completely closed from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

That stretch of roadway is one of the busiest in the city, not just for Houstonians, but for interstate travelers passing through on one of America's only cross-continental highways. It is routinely packed with 18 wheelers who will, no doubt, not be thrilled to be diverted to the North Loop and around to I-45.

For everyone who does live here, your best bet is to avoid it like it was quarantined for Ebola. Use the North Loop or, if you dare, the West Loop around to U.S. 69 through the Med Center. Although, even with that whole area open, I'm not sure how much better it will be, the 610/69 interchange being what it is.

It should also be noted that getting into downtown this weekend, particularly from the north and west, will be a mess. So, if you intend to go to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, consider coming into town on U.S. 59 from the north or taking the Beltway all the way around. Hell Shepherd is probably a better alternative to the hellscape you might face otherwise.

The westbound lanes of I-10 will remain open as will all the cross streets along the route, so you will be free to escape the city if you need respite from the terror headed your way.

Good luck.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

