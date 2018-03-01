I-10 Eastbound at Shepherd Closed All Weekend

It might be yellow right now, but that red triangle at Shepherd and I-10 is a reminder of the red you'll see all weekend, literally and metaphorically.

Beware, fellow travelers. There is danger afoot in Houston this weekend. If you plan to traverse the inner loop region along Interstate 10, you may be in for a bit of a delay. Turns out, I-10 from Shepherd going east to I-45 just before downtown will be completely closed from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

That stretch of roadway is one of the busiest in the city, not just for Houstonians, but for interstate travelers passing through on one of America's only cross-continental highways. It is routinely packed with 18 wheelers who will, no doubt, not be thrilled to be diverted to the North Loop and around to I-45.