I-45 Weekend Closure Means A Long(er) Trip To Galveston

Friday, February 10, 2017 at 4:06 p.m.
By Houston Press
Heavy traffic on I-610 through Uptown
Zach Despart
A A

Traveling I-45 is seldom a pleasant experience. This weekend it will be far worse, as all of the southbound lanes will be closed for construction for several miles between Houston and Galveston.

Those lanes of the Gulf Freeway will be closed between Beltway 8 and NASA Bypass between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation

During that period, drivers will be routed along the southbound frontage road to the NASA Bypass.

The closure will enable crews to work unimpeded on a project to widen I-45.

So if you have any plans to visit Galveston this weekend, you may want to change 'em. But a week's delay may be the smart move anyway — Galveston's Mardis Gras extravaganza begins next weekend.

Courtesy Google Maps
Houston Press

