Rockets Could Be Back at Full Strength for the Timberwolves, Warriors

A game broke out during the fight between the Rockets and Clippers on Monday night. The Rockets appear to have lost both the battle and the war falling in the game and then being made fun of relentlessly for a postgame sojourn, reportedly through a secret passage, into the Clippers locker room to fight Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers (Rivers didn't even play Monday, out with an injury). The whole thing would be hilarious...if the Rockets won against a surging Clippers team, but they didn't, which was particularly unfortunate in Chris Paul's return to LA.

But, lost in the near melee was the quiet return of swingman Luc Mbah a Moute, who had been out for a month with a shoulder injury. While his stat line was modest, with 5 points in 26 minutes, he did have 3 steals, contributing perimeter defense the Rockets have lacked in his absence.

Then, on Wednesday, the Rockets upgraded James Harden, who has been out for just over two weeks with a hamstring injury, to questionable Thursday night against Minnesota. They also dropped a little subtweet with a photo of Harden working his injured leg with a trainer with the words, "Soon Return of the Beard."