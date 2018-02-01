James Harden is the NBA's Most Valuable Player. Period.

Over the last two seasons, there was an argument to be made. Rockets guard James Harden put up gaudy numbers, historic numbers, but there were caveats.

In 2015, Steph Curry led perhaps the best team in NBA history that didn't win a title, wiping out the Rockets in the process. And Harden's defense was lampooned throughout the year, so much so that his next season, despite another banner year, found him left off most awards lists as the Rockets were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Warrirors. In 2017, Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double. In many ways, Harden's numbers (particularly by todays advanced statistical measurements) were more impressive, but averaging a triple-double in the NBA is like hitting .400 in baseball. It is such a rare occurrence, it's almost impossible to ignore.

In both 2015 and 2017, Harden finished second in MVP voting.