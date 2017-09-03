Former Houston Press Editor Jim Simmon Missing

Simmon was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. Courtesy of Jim Simmon's family

Jim Simmon, a former editor of the Houston Press, has been missing since August 30 and his family is searching for him. As indicated by their flyer, he has early onset dementia.

The award-winning journalist was also formerly the political editor at the Houston Chronicle and prior to that a reporter and assistant city editor for The Houston Post. He was last seen on Wednesday at the Black Hole coffee shop off Richmond Avenue.

Anyone who sees Simmon is asked to contact his family at 713-540-5192 or isimmon@uarts.edu. Or at 713-208-1537 or jikaelin611@gmail.com.