Former Houston Press Editor Jim Simmon Missing

Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 11:20 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
Simmon was last seen Monday around 5 p.m.
Simmon was last seen Monday around 5 p.m.
Courtesy of Jim Simmon's family
Jim Simmon, a former editor of the Houston Press, has been missing since August 30 and his family is searching for him.  As indicated by their flyer, he has early onset dementia.

The award-winning journalist was also formerly the political editor at the Houston Chronicle and prior to that a reporter and assistant city editor for The Houston Post. He was last seen on Wednesday at the Black Hole coffee shop off Richmond Avenue.

Anyone who sees Simmon is asked to contact his family at 713-540-5192 or isimmon@uarts.edu. Or at 713-208-1537 or jikaelin611@gmail.com.

Margaret Downing
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its print and online publications. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

