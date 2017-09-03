Former Houston Press Editor Jim Simmon Missing
|
Simmon was last seen Monday around 5 p.m.
Courtesy of Jim Simmon's family
Jim Simmon, a former editor of the Houston Press, has been missing since August 30 and his family is searching for him. As indicated by their flyer, he has early onset dementia.
The award-winning journalist was also formerly the political editor at the Houston Chronicle and prior to that a reporter and assistant city editor for The Houston Post. He was last seen on Wednesday at the Black Hole coffee shop off Richmond Avenue.
Anyone who sees Simmon is asked to contact his family at 713-540-5192 or isimmon@uarts.edu. Or at 713-208-1537 or jikaelin611@gmail.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Battle of the Piney Woods: SFA vs. SHSU
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 1:00pm
-
Rice Owls Football vs. Army West Point
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 5:30pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 7:30pm
-
Certified Funny Saturdays Comedy Show
TicketsSat., Oct. 14, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!