J.J. Watt Is a Lock For 2018 Comeback Player of the Year

There's never a bad time to win an award. Awards are cool, and we all love trophies. Most awards are the result of good old fashioned hard work and netting a result better than your peers. However, certain awards come with a necessary path that can be downright painful, mentally and physically. Such is the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award, which by its mere name — COMEBACK player — indicates that some sort of devastation occurred in the life of the recipient.

In the NFL, and with this award, the devastation is nearly always medical, so the winner has oftentimes made it all the way (or close to all the way) back from some sort of catastrophic injury, which, by definition, makes about half of the Texans' roster eligible for this award in 2018.

As we all know, every roster has headliners, and even the Texans' 2017 injury list has its headliners, and given the fact that winning Comeback Player of the Year probably requires at least a degree of star power, there are really two key Texans that have a chance to win this award — quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt. In fact, Pro Football Focus made them the No. 1 and 2 candidates for the award in a recent post, in which they had this to say about each: