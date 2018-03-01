J.J. Watt Announces Charity Softball Game Postponed For 2018, Back In 2019

J.J. Watt's Charity Classic will be taking a one year hiatus for Watt to focus on rehabbing his leg injury.

In the movie Jerry Maguire, there's a funny scene in which an NFL player is on Roy Firestone's interview show on ESPN, a 1996 television staple, and the player is crying, literally crying, that people "don't realize the pressure that playing for $37 million comes with." It's a hilarious scene, watching a player wallow in a complete lack of self awareness while making as poignant a statement as possible. I mean.... you're right... NO, almost none of us know what that's like, player. Tell us!

I may have the amount wrong that the player indicated in that scene, but I use $37 million because I feel like that is a touch-point number here in Houston. Not only is it the amount of guaranteed money for which Brock Osweiler signed in 2016, but it's also roughly the amount of money J.J. Watt raised for Hurricane Harvey victims last year.

You could argue Brock had a similar experience to that blubbering football player on Roy Firestone's show. Unfortunately, J.J. Watt got a little taste this past week of the reality that RAISING $37 million comes with unwanted scrutiny and questions, as well. In case you missed it, here's how it went...