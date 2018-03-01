 


J.J. Watt's Charity Classic will be taking a one year hiatus for Watt to focus on rehabbing his leg injury.
Photo by Eric Sauseda

J.J. Watt Announces Charity Softball Game Postponed For 2018, Back In 2019

Sean Pendergast | March 1, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

In the movie Jerry Maguire, there's a funny scene in which an NFL player is on Roy Firestone's interview show on ESPN, a 1996 television staple, and the player is crying, literally crying, that people "don't realize the pressure that playing for $37 million comes with." It's a hilarious scene, watching a player wallow in a complete lack of self awareness while making as poignant a statement as possible. I mean.... you're right... NO, almost none of us know what that's like, player. Tell us!

I may have the amount wrong that the player indicated in that scene, but I use $37 million because I feel like that is a touch-point number here in Houston. Not only is it the amount of guaranteed money for which Brock Osweiler signed in 2016, but it's also roughly the amount of money J.J. Watt raised for Hurricane Harvey victims last year.

You could argue Brock had a similar experience to that blubbering football player on Roy Firestone's show. Unfortunately, J.J. Watt got a little taste this past week of the reality that RAISING $37 million comes with unwanted scrutiny and questions, as well. In case you missed it, here's how it went...

It started with a Twitter announcement from Texans PR that Watt had won an award in Monaco for his fundraising efforts, the next in a long line of well deserved honors and accolades for the Texans defensive end:

Next, though, came a question from a somewhat skeptical follower asking where all the money has gone....

This tweet is s shame for two reasons. First and foremost, Watt has gone out of his way to be as up front and informative as possible on where all of the money is and will be going. He himself has been in on meetings to determine where to funnel the millions of dollars raised, and has proactively put out videos and done interviews to explain as much.

I mean, no disrespect @kimsbow, but use Google. Yeesh.

The other reason why @kimsbow's tweet was unfortunate was the nearly immediate Twitter mob there to begin pummeling her with a Twitter lynching. Examples....

So, the lesson here is, if you're going to ask questions on Twitter, especially questions skeptical of J.J. Watt's integrity, be prepared for a Twitter firestorm.

One other Watt-related charity announcement came over the weekend directly from Watt in response to a question about his charity softball game, which has emanated from Minute Maid Park for two years running (Constellation Field for its first few seasons before that). It appears as though there will be no J.J. Watt Charity Classic in 2018:

ON a completely selfish note, this bums me out, for two reasons — one, I think Watt's softball game is possibly the most fun, inclusive, well planned charity event in the city. Second, this game is where I'm usually able to get at least three or four hot takes on the Texans — past hot takes include "Brock Osweiler wearing a cowboy hat, trying way too hard to fit in, he will fail" and "Man, Duane Brown is moving well for a guy who blew a quad five months ago!" —- and now that's out the window.

So hopefully, it's back and bigger than ever in 2019. In the meantime, let's leave you with some life advice from one Justin James Watt...

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

 
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

