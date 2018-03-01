J.J. Watt Announces Charity Softball Game Postponed For 2018, Back In 2019

In the movie Jerry Maguire, there's a funny scene in which an NFL player is on Roy Firestone's interview show on ESPN, a 1996 television staple, and the player is crying, literally crying, that people "don't realize the pressure that playing for $37 million comes with." It's a hilarious scene, watching a player wallow in a complete lack of self awareness while making as poignant a statement as possible. I mean.... you're right... NO, almost none of us know what that's like, player. Tell us!
I may have the amount wrong that the player indicated in that scene, but I use $37 million because I feel like that is a touch-point number here in Houston. Not only is it the amount of guaranteed money for which Brock Osweiler signed in 2016, but it's also roughly the amount of money J.J. Watt raised for Hurricane Harvey victims last year.
You could argue Brock had a similar experience to that blubbering football player on Roy Firestone's show. Unfortunately, J.J. Watt got a little taste this past week of the reality that RAISING $37 million comes with unwanted scrutiny and questions, as well. In case you missed it, here's how it went...
It started with a Twitter announcement from Texans PR that Watt had won an award in Monaco for his fundraising efforts, the next in a long line of well deserved honors and accolades for the Texans defensive end:
Today in Monaco, #Texans DE @JJWatt was awarded the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for his fundraising efforts following Hurricane Harvey.— Texans PR (@TexansPR) February 27, 2018
The @LaureusSport Awards honor the greatest sportsmen and sportswomen across all sports each year. pic.twitter.com/sRnv2yEzvB
Next, though, came a question from a somewhat skeptical follower asking where all the money has gone....
But do we know where any of money went because I can't find one person they got any help from the JJ Watt foundation for Hurricane Harvey and I know JJ's a great man.— Adult Cakes By Kim (@kimsbow) February 27, 2018
This tweet is s shame for two reasons. First and foremost, Watt has gone out of his way to be as up front and informative as possible on where all of the money is and will be going. He himself has been in on meetings to determine where to funnel the millions of dollars raised, and has proactively put out videos and done interviews to explain as much.
I mean, no disrespect @kimsbow, but use Google. Yeesh.
The other reason why @kimsbow's tweet was unfortunate was the nearly immediate Twitter mob there to begin pummeling her with a Twitter lynching. Examples....
Hey, Kim - can you make me a cake that has a picture of a business going bankrupt? It’s for a friend.— RJ (@rj32s) February 28, 2018
I also liked this. Listen weiner cake lady, he's not coming to personally rebuild your home. Especially not now. pic.twitter.com/78uQSCFuYU— Gertrude (@NurseGertie) February 28, 2018
But do we know where any your cakes go because I can't find one person that’s eaten one and I know Kim is a great woman.— Webb Troll (@DanRovelll) February 28, 2018
So, the lesson here is, if you're going to ask questions on Twitter, especially questions skeptical of J.J. Watt's integrity, be prepared for a Twitter firestorm.
One other Watt-related charity announcement came over the weekend directly from Watt in response to a question about his charity softball game, which has emanated from Minute Maid Park for two years running (Constellation Field for its first few seasons before that). It appears as though there will be no J.J. Watt Charity Classic in 2018:
The Charity Classic will return next year, as I have taken this year to focus on getting my leg/body ready for the season, the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts & our after-school athletic programs. I appreciate the incredible love & support and can’t wait for next year’s game! https://t.co/CNReRGpWTz— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 26, 2018
ON a completely selfish note, this bums me out, for two reasons — one, I think Watt's softball game is possibly the most fun, inclusive, well planned charity event in the city. Second, this game is where I'm usually able to get at least three or four hot takes on the Texans — past hot takes include "Brock Osweiler wearing a cowboy hat, trying way too hard to fit in, he will fail" and "Man, Duane Brown is moving well for a guy who blew a quad five months ago!" —- and now that's out the window.
So hopefully, it's back and bigger than ever in 2019. In the meantime, let's leave you with some life advice from one Justin James Watt...
Post about the work you do:— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 28, 2018
quit bragging!!
Don’t post about the work you do:
you’re not doing enough!!
Build a life you are proud of and enjoy every second of it you can. Life’s too short to let negativity bring you down!!! #PositiveVibes
