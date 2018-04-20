J.J. Watt Named To TIME 100 Most Influential People List

For the better part of eight years, we in Houston have known that J.J. Watt's sphere of influence ranged well beyond the 100 yards of gridiron he defends on Sundays. His charitable works and superhero episodes with regular, everyday people are legendary. Ironically, though, in a two year period in which Watt has accumulated less than half a full season of football on the field due to injuries, the rest of the world has finally learned just how much figurative earth Watt and his brand can move.

Watt has overseen a charitable foundation going back to his college days at Wisconsin, the mission of which has been to provide equipment and resources for after-school sports in underprivileged areas. In 2017, though, Watt was a philanthropic tour de force, as he used his massive social media platform to generate over $37 million to assist the city of Houston in recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The NFL recognized Watt by naming him the Walter Payton Man of the Year....