Johnny Manziel Returns To Football In Spring League Loss

December 27, 2015. That was the date on which Johnny Manziel had last played in a competitive football game, before this past weekend. it was a 17-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the latest in a string of uneven performances for Manziel, as he went 13 of 32 for a paltry 136 yards. That would be the last NFL game Manziel would play, for now, at least.

The last two years have shown us the worst of Johnny Manziel — the partying to all ends of the earth, the drug abuse, the alleged domestic violence incident with a former girlfriend. However, the last few months of recovery and self-awareness might have shown us the best of Johnny Manziel. I say "might" because we still don't know if we're all being taken for a ride. We've seen this version of Johnny before. It was before the 2014 draft when he was auditioning for a job.

Here we are in 2018, and Manziel is saying and doing all the right things again. Not coincidentally, he is again auditioning for an NFL job. Until Saturday, that audition consisted of numerous media hits (maybe too many media hits, for some people's taste), attending a few NFL Pro Days as the stand-in QB, and participating in workouts in the fledgling Spring League.