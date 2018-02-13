Johnny Manziel Reveals He's Bipolar, Admits Mistakes on Good Morning America

Since Johnny Manziel won the Heisman in 2012, I think it's safe to say that no outlet in the Houston area has cobbled together more Johnny Football-related content than us here at the Houston Press, and more specifically, me, Sean Pendergast. Whether it was oversleeping for practice, another trip to Cabo, or Johnny's walking the very fine line of landing in the Fantasy Crime League, if there was anything to do with Manziel, we had it here. So prolific was Manziel at being in the news, I named him the King of Content for two years in a row!

Well, things have been quieter on the Manziel front over the last year or so. Johnny's gotten engaged, his social media output has been at a mere trickle, and as we found out on Good Morning, America on Monday, he found out around nine months ago that he had a bipolar disorder, a wiring flaw that can essentially explain the last four years or so of non-stop drinking and drugs as "self-medicating."

In the GMA interview, Manziel comes off as lucid, contrite, and likable, and he explains that his next goal is to get back onto the football field, eventually hoping to land back in the NFL, where he washed out previously after two seasons as a Cleveland Brown.