 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Jose Altuve now leads the MLB in votes for the All-Star Game.
Jose Altuve now leads the MLB in votes for the All-Star Game.
Photo by Jack Gorman

A Lot of Somebodies Love Jose Altuve in All-Star Voting

Jeff Balke | June 20, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

We literally love Jose Altuve. Apparently, so does everyone else. Altuve took the overall lead in votes for the All-Star game over Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts by fewer than 400 votes. The Astros infielder was already leading all AL second basemen and is on his way to his fourth consecutive All-Star Game, this season in Washington, D.C. The reigning MVP is leading the majors in both batting average and total hits.

Carlos Correa (second, shortstop), Alex Bregman (third, third base), Evan Gattis (third, designated hitter), Yuli Gurriel (third, first base), Brian McCann (third, catcher) and George Springer (fifth, outfield) are all in the top five in vote getting for their respective positions. Correa might have the best chance, though he trails Orioles shortstop Manny Machado by more than 200,000 votes.

Voting continues through July 5 at Astros.com. 

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >