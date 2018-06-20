A Lot of Somebodies Love Jose Altuve in All-Star Voting

We literally love Jose Altuve. Apparently, so does everyone else. Altuve took the overall lead in votes for the All-Star game over Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts by fewer than 400 votes. The Astros infielder was already leading all AL second basemen and is on his way to his fourth consecutive All-Star Game, this season in Washington, D.C. The reigning MVP is leading the majors in both batting average and total hits.

Carlos Correa (second, shortstop), Alex Bregman (third, third base), Evan Gattis (third, designated hitter), Yuli Gurriel (third, first base), Brian McCann (third, catcher) and George Springer (fifth, outfield) are all in the top five in vote getting for their respective positions. Correa might have the best chance, though he trails Orioles shortstop Manny Machado by more than 200,000 votes.