Recent La Porte Firefighter of the Year Arrested After Crashing into Kid's Bedroom
A La Porte volunteer firefighter has said he plans to resign from the fire department after crashing into a kid's bedroom and then getting arrested.
Blake Andrew Stevens, who had been voted firefighter of the year in 2016, was on his way to a reported fire on the Fourth of July around 10:45 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck along Shady Lane near Highway 46. Police said he then went through a steel fence before ramming into a six-year-old boy's bedroom.
No one inside the house was injured. The boy's family told KHOU that their son had asked to sleep in his little brother's bedroom that night. “Probably the best decision we’ve ever made,” his mother told the news station.
Stevens was charged with DWI after police performed field tests and took a blood draw, saying they had smelled alcohol on his breath. Sergeant Bennie Boles said Stevens also told investigators he had been drinking. Stevens was also charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun in his car, even though he is a licensed gun owner, because it's illegal to carry while driving drunk.
Walking out of the La Porte jail, Stevens told TV news stations that he would like to apologize to the family and to the volunteer fire department, and that he would resign for "giving it a bad name."
Stevens is out on $1,500 bond.
