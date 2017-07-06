menu

Recent La Porte Firefighter of the Year Arrested After Crashing into Kid's Bedroom

Houston Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting of Alva Braziel Last Summer


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Recent La Porte Firefighter of the Year Arrested After Crashing into Kid's Bedroom

Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 10:27 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Recent La Porte Firefighter of the Year Arrested After Crashing into Kid's Bedroom
Screenshot/KPRC
A A

A La Porte volunteer firefighter has said he plans to resign from the fire department after crashing into a kid's bedroom and then getting arrested.

Blake Andrew Stevens, who had been voted firefighter of the year in 2016, was on his way to a reported fire on the Fourth of July around 10:45 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck along Shady Lane near Highway 46. Police said he then went through a steel fence before ramming into a six-year-old boy's bedroom.

No one inside the house was injured. The boy's family told KHOU that their son had asked to sleep in his little brother's bedroom that night. “Probably the best decision we’ve ever made,” his mother told the news station.

Stevens was charged with DWI after police performed field tests and took a blood draw, saying they had smelled alcohol on his breath. Sergeant Bennie Boles said Stevens also told investigators he had been drinking. Stevens was also charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun in his car, even though he is a licensed gun owner, because it's illegal to carry while driving drunk.

Walking out of the La Porte jail, Stevens told TV news stations that he would like to apologize to the family and to the volunteer fire department, and that he would resign for "giving it a bad name."

Stevens is out on $1,500 bond.

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >