Lady Gaga, James Harden and Joe Buck's Tie: The Weirdest Super Bowl Bets

Matt Griesmyer

Time is running out to place a Super Bowl LI bet — on whether somebody catches on fire during the Lady Gaga halftime show at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Proposition bets (also called novelty or side bets) are the wagers that are placed that have little to do with a sporting event.

Think of them as a drinking game where booze is replaced by money. Instead of taking a shot every time water is seen during the movie Titanic, a bet is placed on the over/under probability of the amount of water shots in the super-awesome movie.

Most of the odds listed below – courtesy of BookMaker.eu and random Internet sites – were the opening lines and have probably shifted by the time this post went up.

In case you’re wondering and/or want to lay down some dough on the actual game, the New England Patriots are favored by three points over the Atlanta Falcons. (That was the opening spread and it hasn’t moved, which is kind of weird.)

If sports betting isn’t your jam, you can always throw down on whether President Donald Trump will get impeached.

Lady Gaga’s hair color during halftime show?

Blond/Yellow -170

Brown +200

Green +1000

Pink +1500

White +1500

Blue +1500

Purple +2000

Orange +2000

Will Lady Gaga be shown on the NRG Stadium roof during the halftime show?

Yes +260

No -375

Odds Lady Gaga has a snake onstage during the halftime show?

4/5

Will Lady Gaga have a wardrobe malfunction (must expose intimate part of body)?

Yes +1500

No -5000

Will Lady Gaga say “Trump” at any time during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Yes -140

No +110

Odds someone catches on fire during the halftime show?

25/1

Odds on what color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach?

Orange: 7/2

Blue: 15/4

Clear/Water: 4/1

Purple: 6/1

Yellow: 13/2

None: 10/1

Odds the game gets delayed (by anything)?

19/1

Will James Harden appear in a commercial during the Super Bowl broadcast?

Yes -250

No +185

How many commercials will Peyton Manning appear in during the Super Bowl broadcast?

Over 1.5 (+120)

Under 1.5 (-150)

Odds on which company will air the first commercial (after the coin toss)?

Bud Light: 25/1

Lexus: 30/1

Intel: 30/1

Skittles: 30/1

Wix: 30/1

TurboTax: 33/1

Avocados from Mexico: 35/1

Mr. Clean: 35/1

Hyundai: 500/1

Super Bowl LI total viewers in millions (According to Nielsen Ratings)

Over 117.5 (-140)

Under 117.5 (+110)

Odds there is a Microsoft tablet malfunction?

6/1

Will a player leave the game and not return because of a concussion or concussion-like symptoms?

Yes +130

No -160

Number of times “Matty Ice” (nickname of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan) is said during the broadcast?

Yes -140

No +110

Odds there is a brawl in the stands amongst the fans?

1/5

Number of times "DeflateGate" is said during the broadcast?

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-115)

Number of times Gisele Bündchen (Tom Brady's wife) is shown during the broadcast?

Over 1.5 (-120)

Under 1.5 (-110)

Odds Falcons head coach Dan Quinn wears a hairpiece during the game?

50/1

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman mention that Tom Brady was drafted in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft during the broadcast?

Yes -170

No +135

Odds on the pattern of Joe Buck’s tie?

Solid: 9/8

Stripes: 3/2

Polka-Dots: 12/1

Field: 14/1

Odds Houston floods during the Super Bowl?

WHO KNOWS?

