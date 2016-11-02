Make it Stop! When Will It Finally Cool Off In Houston?
|
We feel ya, buddy.
Readers, we've let you down. Twice, we've proclaimed cool temperatures were nigh. But even when temperatures dipped into the 50s for a few early morning hours, they shot right back up again.
Houstonians who have been sweating in every moment spent outside lately (or opened an electric bill) already know the weather has been far from normal. But here are the numbers:
Twenty-six days in October were above average, including nine above 90 degrees. That's unseasonable heat and humidity 84 percent of the time. Twice, the mercury exceeded the previous record, on October 17 and 19, according to the Houston/Galveston office of the National Weather Service.
And we can't blame Houstonians for experiencing deja vu last month — September also had 26 days with above-average highs, including 22 brutal afternoons above 90.
If it's any consolation — and it likely isn't — Houston is among many U.S. cities experiencing a never-ending summer. Record-smashing heat swept much of the Midwest and South on Halloween, where cities from Kansas to Mississippi cracked 90 degrees. And Tuesday evening, the notoriously windswept Lake Erie outpost of Cleveland hit 77 degrees just in time for Game 6 of the World Series.
While forecasters predict temperatures to drop consistently into the 70s by the weekend, temps look above average through Election Day. But we've learned our lesson by now not to bet on any long-term cool down.
With a little luck maybe we'll see some highs in the 60s by Christmas.
