Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Ken Paxton Via Email

Paxton's own mugshot. Screenshot/Collin County District Clerk

A man pleaded guilty in Houston federal court Monday after lashing out at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his employees via email and telling them he hopes "God burn [sic] your houses and burn the bodies of your children and yourself," according to the criminal indictment.

Syed Kaleem Razvi, 55, was charged in May with making terroristic threats via interstate commerce for the violently worded emails he sent to the Texas Attorney General's Office Child Support Division in June 2015. According to court records, Razvi accused Paxton of robbing him of child-support money.

He writes: "This department and all legal departments are satanic agents of "The Great Satan" America. YOU MUST STOP THIS BRUTAL DIABOLICAL ISM or I will get up in arms against you all. STOP

LOOTING ME YOU MOTHER FUCKING BASTARD AMERICANS. ... RETURN MY MONEY OR FACE TERRORISM!" He also refers to state employees as baboons and infidels who are agents of Hitler.

Clearly, it got the attention of the feds, which, after investigating, decided to charge Razvi in federal court. The feds also entered into evidence the fact that Razvi had been sending these threatening messages for months in 2015. (We will spare you the details.)

The Houston Chronicle reports that Razvi's lawyer, Zaheer Zaidi, contended in court that Razvi had not been taking adequate dosages of his medication for bipolar disorder at the time he sent the threatening emails to Paxton's office.

Zaidi said that a portion of the funds Razvi believed his ex-wife and the AG's office stole from him were supposed to go toward helping his schizophrenic son, according to the Chron.

Razvi is expected to be sentenced in January.

