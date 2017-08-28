menu

As Harvey Swells Houston-Area Lakes and Rivers, Many Face Evacuation Orders

As Flooding from Harvey Continues, Meyerland Residents Fend For Themselves


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

As Harvey Swells Houston-Area Lakes and Rivers, Many Face Evacuation Orders

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 2:54 p.m.
By Stephen Paulsen
Some people in the Houston area are facing evacuation orders because of flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.EXPAND
Some people in the Houston area are facing evacuation orders because of flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.
Flickr/Texas Military Department
A A

Flood control districts have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuations across the Houston area, as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to pummel the city and officials, fearing dam breaks, have begun controlled releases of the Barker and Addicks Reservoirs.

The water releases were announced Sunday night, with some west Houston residents told to expect up to two feet of additional water in their homes. People living near either reserve were put under voluntary evacuation orders by the Harris County Flood Control District.

Both releases ran ahead of schedule, as rain from Harvey intensified again in the early hours of Monday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers initially said around 11 p.m. Sunday that it would begin Addicks releases at 2 a.m.. Instead, releases started shortly after midnight.

The Barker reservoir — initially slotted for release sometime early Tuesday — was also under controlled release by Monday morning.

Related Stories

People near those reservoirs weren’t the only ones forced from their homes Sunday. The Meyerland, Bellaire and Willow Meadows neighborhoods in Southwest Houston were scenes of high-water boat rescues, as houses well outside the 500-year floodplain were inundated. Dump trucks drove through the less-flooded streets, with offers to take people to higher land.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, right, speaks at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday afternoon, which the city had opened as a shelter to victims of Tropical Storm Harvey. The woman to his right translates Turner's words into Spanish.EXPAND
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, right, speaks at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday afternoon, which the city had opened as a shelter to victims of Tropical Storm Harvey. The woman to his right translates Turner's words into Spanish.
Photo by Tex Kerschen

Farther southwest, meanwhile, parts of Sugar Land and Fort Bend County are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Brazos River looks set to crest at record-high levels. Everyone in Sienna Plantation, Conroe and Missouri City has been ordered to evacuate, with officials asking people in some areas to leave as soon as possible. The same applies for anyone living in low-lying areas near the Brazos River. (If you live in the area but don’t have the means to evacuate, call 211.)

The same applies for parts of Sugar Land near the Brazos River. The evacuation orders have come amid fears of broken levees that carry eerie echoes to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Bay City is being evacuated, with up to 10 feet of water expected downtown. So is Dickinson, which had received several feet of flooding by Sunday. Officials are suggesting people who live near Lake Conroe in Montgomery County also leave the area due to releases and floods from the lake. And Pasadena and Seabrook will be under curfew Monday night.

Portions of Brazoria County are also under orders, with KHMX reporting an escape route has been set up from SH 35 to SH 71 to I-10. “THERE ARE NO OTHER EVACUATION ROUTES OUT OF BRAZORIA COUNTY,” the local CBS radio affiliate warned.

Upcoming Events

Galveston announced mid-Monday morning it would use aircraft to rescue people from flooded parts of the island. Airlifts began at noon and run to Scholes International Airport, near Moody Gardens.

This situation is developing rapidly, with more voluntary or mandatory evacuations possible. If you have any uncertainty about whether you should leave, contact local authorities.

Stephen Paulsen
Stephen Paulsen is a journalist and native Houstonian. He writes about crime, food, drugs, urban planning and extremists of all kinds. He covers local news for Houston Press and cannabis policy for Leafly.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >