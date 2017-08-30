Crosby Ammonia Plant in Danger of Exploding As Harvey Fallout Continues

Houston is drying out, but the fallout from Harvey isn't over yet. Photo by Doogie Roux

Houston is finally beginning to dry out from Harvey, the hurricane that dumped more than 9 trillion gallons of water on Houston and devastated much of the Central Texas Gulf Coast, but the fallout from the storm is far from over as chemical plants and other industrial facilities in the area continue to deal with the damage they received.

For instance, right now there's an ammonia plant that could blow up.

The plant, located in Crosby, Texas, roughly 25 miles outside of Houston, was damaged by the storm to the point that the company that owns the plant, Arkema Inc. evacuated its workers on Tuesday and warned that there is real danger of the plant exploding, news that prompted a mandatory evacuation from the area surrounding the plant.

Sure, reports continue to come out of other industrial facilities damaged by Harvey, as we've noted, but none of them have the same immediate potential to go as horribly wrong as the problem at the site owned by French industrial behemoth Arkema SA.

The plant manufactures organic peroxides and ammonia, key ingredients in biodegradable herbicides, pesticides and animal feed supplements. On Friday when it became clear Harvey was heading toward the area, the plant was closed with a skeleton staff of 11 employees left in place to oversee things. More than 40 inches of rain fell during the storm and the plant has been without power since Sunday, but on Tuesday the situation got dire when even the emergency generators failed.

The reason this was such a big deal is because the primary challenge to getting the Arkema plant through the storm safely has been ensuring the products, which are supposed to be stored at very low temperatures, keep cool.

When the site lost power and thus the refrigeration of its cold-storage warehouses, employees transferred products to diesel-powered refrigerator containers. But then the generators supplying that cooling were compromised when the flood waters rose up even higher, to levels that are unprecedented in Crosby, according to a company release.

Once the power was gone, all bets were off. The company ordered an evacuation and soon enough the National Guard was on the ground moving people out of the surrounding area away in trucks. Why? Well, because there was a very good chance the products could ignite and explode.

Similar chemicals actually caught fire at the now infamous fertilizer plant in West, and the explosion left the site and the surrounding town looking like a bomb had been dropped on it. In other words, it makes sense Arkema and local, state and federal officials didn't fool around once the situation became clear. (We've asked Arkema for an update on the plant but haven't heard back yet. We'll share that information as soon as we do.)

Right now, people have moved away from the area, but the plant itself is apparently still in jeopardy. Arkema is working with the Department of Homeland Security and state officials and have set up a command post to keep guard of the site. They are continuing to monitor the temperatures of the refrigerated chemicals remotely, but say there's little they can do to change the situation until the flood waters recede.

