The Astros Had to Rebuild. The Marlins are Just Broke

The sale of the Miami Marlins to a ownership group featuring former New York Yankee great Derek Jeter was approved by MLB on September 27, 2017. Jeter is the front man of the group. The guy who meets the media, is the focus for the fans, and is the baseball guy of the group.

The Marlins are an interesting franchise. The team has won the World Series twice, and it has undergone a massive rebuild after both titles. Owner Jeffrey Loria was thought by many to have destroyed baseball in Montreal, and many thought he tried to destroy baseball in Miami. He constantly traded stars, berated managers, and he conned the people of Florida into one of the worst stadium scams in the history of stadium scams.

The 2017 version of the Marlins finished with a 77-85 record behind manager Don Mattingly. It was an interesting team, featuring the most talented, most exciting player in baseball — outfielder and 2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton. Outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcel Ozuna and second baseman Dee Gordon were also top class talents. It could perhaps be argued that the team underperformed its talent, but the people of Miami could be excused for thinking that, behind a new ownership group run by a legend like Jeter, that a team able to compete for the playoffs was right around the corner.