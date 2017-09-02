Turner Announces Mandatory Evacuation for Parts of West Houston
Addicks and Barker are going to be draining for a while which means Buffalo Bayou will remain out of its banks for a while too.
Photo by Doogie Roux
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a mandatory evacuation for parts of west Houston along Buffalo Bayou Sunday, with Centerpoint starting to shut off power at 7 a.m.
Controlled releases from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs has already caused flooding in many homes, and could continue for another ten to 15 days, Turner said. The mayor said that about 300 out of roughly 4,600 residents have decided to shelter in place, which may put additional strain on first responders.
Turner urged residents to "put person over property," especially for the sake of first responders.
The area under order is for the area west of Gessner, east of Highway 6, south of the I-10 freeway, and north of Briar Forest.
