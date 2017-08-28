menu

Mayor Turner Confirms Three Harvey-Related Deaths, Says to Stay Off Roads

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 7:32 p.m.
By Craig Malisow
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provides an update on Tropical Storm Harvey's damage at a Tuesday evening news conference.EXPAND
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provides an update on Tropical Storm Harvey's damage at a Tuesday evening news conference.
Screenshot of Turner's Tuesday evening news conference.
Mayor Sylvester Turner again urged people to stay off the roads, especially as night, in a news conference Tuesday evening.

Turner also confirmed that there have been three casualties related to Tropical Storm Harvey, which has pounded Houston since early Saturday, but said there was nothing to confirm reports of a missing family of six.

A U.S. Coast Guard official also said air and water teams have rescued more than 3,000 people Monday, while continuing to field 1,000 calls per hour.

A Centerpoint representative also stated that workers are doing their best to respond to 100,000 people who have lost power Monday.

Turner also described his visit earlier Tuesday to the George R. Brown Convention Center which he said is now serving 4,800 evacuees, calling it "a very impressive operation," and saying he was moved by people who managed to keep a sense of humor even in the face of staggering loss. (Basically, Turner said he heard from some evacuees who were in need of bigger clothing sizes. "There are some men that are much bigger," and "some [women] are beautifully full-sized," Turner said).

We will continue to have updates on the effects of the storm in Houston.

Craig Malisow
Craig Malisow covers crooks, quacks, animal abusers, elected officials, and other assorted people for the Houston Press.

