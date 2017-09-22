Downtown Houston Metro Trains Halted Because of Power Outage [UPDATED]
UPDATE, 2:25 p.m.: Metro has resumed rail service on all its lines, the agency said.
A power system failure brought downtown sections of Metro's rail lines to a halt Thursday afternoon, causing hassles for Houstonians who use public transit to get to work and other destinations.
Metro spokeswoman Monica Russo said crews are working to correct the outage, which began at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, but was unable to provide a timeline for when the closed sections would reopen.
"As soon as we get power, we'll let everyone know," Russo said.
The Red Line is closed between the Burnett and downtown transit centers, while the Purple and Green lines are shut down from EaDo to the Theater District. Shuttle buses are running to ferry passengers across those service gaps.
Metro shut down its entire bus and rail system while Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston in late August, but the system reopened after the floodwaters receded. Russo said the transit agency does not suspect Thursday's power failure was caused by damage from Harvey, but cautioned that crews have yet to determine exactly what happened.
We will update this story as Metro releases new information.
We're working hard to restore service on portions of METRORail. Thank you for your patience. Will post updates as they develop. ^M pic.twitter.com/4vbN2D8ruV— METRO Houston (@METROHouston) September 22, 2017
