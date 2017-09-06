Monday Start Date Unlikely For Displaced Houston ISD Students, Trustee Says
With the Houston Independent School District still repairing schools damaged by Hurricane Harvey, and more than 10,000 students likely to be moved to other schools, the September 11 start date the district announced last week appears unlikely for all 215,000 HISD students.
“We need to focus on those who can, and there may be some who can’t,” said HISD Trustee Mike Lunceford about schools that may not be ready for to open Monday.
HISD has been scrambling to assess and repair school
“That’s the level of devastation that we’re talking about,” Carranza said, adding that Hilliard likely won’t open for several months and other schools may never be inhabitable again.
HISD spokeswoman Milagros Quintanilla told the Houston Press the district is trying to determine what schools can be repaired on time and
Lunceford said if repair costs for schools
In Lunceford’s District V, which covers southwest Houston on either side of
What’s likely is that some schools will be starting behind the rest of the district. Fort Bend ISD has already pushed back its start date to Tuesday, September 12, with teachers reporting the day before. For HISD schools that may not be ready, Lunceford referenced his daughter’s former high school, Bellaire, which closed for two weeks after Hurricane Ike in 2008 while others remained open.
“A school like Bellaire has got 3,500 students. You can’t just put them in another school very easily,” he said. “We have to have some flexibility. Everybody is going to have to take a breath and say, ‘OK, how are we going to get through this with the least amount of pain?’”
