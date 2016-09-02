menu

Montrose Blood Drive Hopes to Raise Awareness for FDA Limits on Gay Donors


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Montrose Blood Drive Hopes to Raise Awareness for FDA Limits on Gay Donors

Friday, September 2, 2016 at 10:51 a.m.
By Craig Malisow
Montrose Blood Drive Hopes to Raise Awareness for FDA Limits on Gay Donors
Flickr/Thirteen of Clubs
A A

Advocates who want the FDA to remove restrictions on gay men's ability to donate blood are holding a blood drive September 4 at Numbers.

Organizers Banned4Life and Revive Church, which operates out of the Montrose night club, hope the blood drive will encourage public input on the FDA's review of its recommendations, which currently call for blood banks to defer donations from men who have had sex with a man in the last 12 months. 

In its call for public input, the FDA states:

"Interested persons are invited to submit comments, supported by scientific evidence such as data from research, regarding potential blood donor deferral policy options to reduce the risk of HIV transmission, including the feasibility of moving from the existing time-based deferrals related to risk behaviors to alternate deferral options, such as the use of individual risk assessments." 

The Banned4Life campaign was launched by Blake Lynch and his partner, a gay couple who relocated to Houston from Orlando.

Lynch wrote in a press release:


"After the recent shooting in Orlando, FL at Pulse Nightclub, a place where Brett and Blake would frequent, they have been inspired to host a blood drive at Numbers Nightclub to educate the public on the importance of blood donations and on current blood donor policies....We encourage those who are banned to have a friend or family member donate blood in their place."

Numbers is located at 300 Westheimer, and the drive is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be handling donations. 

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >