More Than 1 Million Texans Could Lose Power
|
Power lines are particularly susceptible to strong winds like the predicted 125 mile per hour gusts from Hurricane Harvey.
Photo by Mike Fisher
At least 1.25 million Texans could lose power as Hurricane Harvey barrels into the Gulf Coast.
The estimate comes from Texas A&M’s College of Geoscience Hurricane Outage Prediction model, which uses data from the National Hurricane Center — like eye location and wind speed — to make its predictions.
Strong winds are a likely indicator of power failure, and as Harvey builds toward the Gulf Coast, with gusts up to 125 miles per hour — and possibly higher — power lines might see significant damage.
The storm is currently scheduled to land near Rockport outside of Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday.
The 1.25 million figure is only a prediction, but the team at Texas A&M estimated that 8 to 10 million people would lose power before Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The final count? 8.5 million.
