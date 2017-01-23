menu

More Than 22,000 March For Women in Houston

Bookies Are Setting Odds on Donald Trump Getting Impeached


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

More Than 22,000 March For Women in Houston

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 12:38 p.m.
By Dianna Wray
A A

President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday was a very, very big deal, but the swearing-in of the 45th president of the United States was easily dwarfed by the turnout of protestors on Saturday.

The Women's March on Washington, D.C. gave rise to marches across the country and around the world, including in Houston. More than 22,000 people are estimated to have showed up in Hermann Square to protest Trump's presidency.

Speakers included Mayor Sylvester Turner, former Mayor Annise Parker, State Representative Gene Wu and Representative Al Green. The protest kicked off at 11 a.m. and then those in attendance marched up Memorial Drive to City Hall.

The march drew people speaking out against Trump's policies, his reported assaults on women, his stance on immigration and those who wanted to make it clear that even though Trump has defied the odds and now occupies the highest office in the land, not everyone is happy about it.

Dianna Wray
Dianna Wray, a nationally award-winning journalist, is a staff writer at the Houston Press. Born and raised in Houston, she writes about everything from NASA to oil to horse races.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >