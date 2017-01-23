More Than 22,000 March For Women in Houston

President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday was a very, very big deal, but the swearing-in of the 45th president of the United States was easily dwarfed by the turnout of protestors on Saturday.

The Women's March on Washington, D.C. gave rise to marches across the country and around the world, including in Houston. More than 22,000 people are estimated to have showed up in Hermann Square to protest Trump's presidency.

Speakers included Mayor Sylvester Turner, former Mayor Annise Parker, State Representative Gene Wu and Representative Al Green. The protest kicked off at 11 a.m. and then those in attendance marched up Memorial Drive to City Hall.

The march drew people speaking out against Trump's policies, his reported assaults on women, his stance on immigration and those who wanted to make it clear that even though Trump has defied the odds and now occupies the highest office in the land, not everyone is happy about it.

