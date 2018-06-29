Congratulations, Houston! Since 2014, You Are America's Most Valuable Sports City!

By practically any measurement, we are in the midst of a golden age of Houston sports. In baseball, the Astros are the defending World Series champions. In basketball, the only thing standing in between the Rockets and a title was some deficient soft tissue in the back of Chris Paul's right leg. Finally, in football, the Deshaun Watson Era is upon us.
While the subjective "feels" of a golden era might be the best part, it's also fun to dissect the empirical ways in which we can bask in the glory of the collective performance of our athletes. Thankfully, over the last eight months, we've had two chances to celebrate one of our own taking home the biggest individual prize in his sport — the Most Valuable Player award, Jose Altuve for the AL in baseball, and James Harden in the NBA.
It got me thinking, "Man, we sure have been blessed with a ton of MVP talk on the radio the last few years." It's true, going back to the 2014 regular season in the NFL, when J.J. Watt came within a stone's throw of becoming the first defensive player since Lawrence Taylor to take home the MVP, it seems like we've constantly had an MVP candidate to talk about on the air in one of the "big three" sports.
And a few days ago, after Harden took home the NBA's MVP Award, it got me thinking "Going back to J.J.'s run at NFL MVP in 2014, I wonder how Houston athletes have fared collectively in MVP voting across the NBA, NFL, and MLB." So, I grabbed a bottle of wine, hunkered down, and did the research. Here were the parameters:
1. I went back and retrieved MVP voting totals for the NFL in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, NBA voting totals in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and MLB voting totals, both AL and NL, for 2015, 2016, and 2017. Since the NFL reveals its MVP in early February, we can just go ahead and say I went back and got voting totals for every NFL, NBA, and MLB MVP that's been announced since the beginning of 2015.
2. Next, I figured the percentage of the possible vote received for each player for each award for all of those seasons. For example, in baseball, a perfect score would be 30 first place votes at 14 points apiece, for 420 points. So, as an example, Jose Altuve received 405 of a possible 420 points in 2017's MVP vote, so his score would be 0.964 for that year. Marwin Gonzalez received 6 out of 420 points, so his score for 2017 would be 0.014. I did the same for the NBA, and in the NFL, the 50 writers with votes only cast a ballot for one player, so the percentage there was merely the number of votes received divided by fifty. (Example, Watt received 13 votes in 2014, so his score was 0.260.)
3. While we're talking about the NFL, it's important to note that cities with big NFL stars mathematically don't get as much credit for the performance of those players as NBA and MLB players get, since the NFL's MVP voters pick just one player, as opposed to the NBA voters picking five players in order, and MLB voters picking ten in order. Fortunately, we live in a city with players that are awesome at all three sports, so it doesn't really matter for Houston. We rule.
4. The score for each city is derived by simply adding up the percentage of possible points received in voting by each player. In other words, it's the cumulative MVP level performance, as determined by actual voters, for NFL, NBA, and MLB athletes in every city/metro area going back to the end of the 2014 NFL season.
Without further ado, here are the rankings:
1. HOUSTON, 4.633
2. LOS ANGELES, 3.911
3. CLEVELAND, 3.305
4. CHICAGO, 2.690
5. BOSTON, 2.618
6. SF BAY AREA, 2.600
7. WASH, D.C., 2.174
8. TORONTO, 1.887
9. DENVER, 1.771
10. OKLAHOMA CITY, 1.596
11. CINCINNATI, 1.369
12. PHOENIX, 1.303
13. SAN ANTONIO, 0.986
14. CAROLINA, 0.960
15. NEW YORK CITY, 0.886
16. BALTIMORE, 0.881
17. DALLAS, 0.818
18. ATLANTA, 0.807
19. MIAMI, 0.764
20. WISCONSIN, 0.746
21. KANSAS CITY, 0.605
22. NEW ORLEANS, 0.599
23. SEATTLE, 0.575
24. PITTSBURGH, 0.338
25. DETROIT, 0.283
26. PORTLAND, 0.229
27. ST. LOUIS, 0.171
28. MINNEAPOLIS, 0.105
29. PHILADELPHIA, 0.044
30. TAMPA BAY, 0.026
31. INDIANAPOLIS, 0.002
31. MEMPHIS, 0.002
First, yay Houston! Here are the performances that comprise Houston's overall score of 4.633 (* denotes MVP winner, and first place votes in parentheses):
2014: NFL, J.J. Watt, 13/50 votes .. 0.260
2015: NBA, James Harden (25), 936/1300 points .. 0.720
2015: MLB, Dallas Keuchel, 107/420 points .. 0.255
2015: MLB, Jose Altuve, 44/420 points .. 0.105
2015: MLB, Carlos Correa, 2/420 points .. 0.005
2016: NBA, James Harden, 9/1310 points .. 0.007
2016: MLB, Jose Altuve, 227/420 points .. 0.540
2017: NFL, James Harden (22), 753/1010 points .. 0.746
* 2017: MLB, Jose Altuve (27), 405/420 points .. 0.964
2017: MLB, George Springer, 17/420 points .. 0.040
2017: MLB, Carlos Correa, 9/420 points .. 0.021
2017: MLB, Marwin Gonzalez, 6/420 points .. 0.014
* 2018: NBA, James Harden (86), 965/1010 points .. 0.955
My favorite parts of this study were three things:
1. Houston has just one NFL, NBA, and MLB team. There are a handful of cities or metro areas (yeah, I even let the Bay Area combine Oakland AND San Francisco, and they still couldn't win) that have two teams in multiple sports, and they still couldn't beat Houston.
2. New York City, in particular, should be absolutely embarrassed. They have two baseball, two football, and two basketball teams, and they amassed an MVP percentage total that was barely half of what Russell Westbrook did in four NBA seasons, and a few percentage points LESS than Cam Newton accomplished in winning an MVP in 2015. By this study, New York is the most overrated sports city in America, and it's not really close....
3. .... although Dallas is making a run at it. Chasing Baltimore for 16th place is no way to go through life.
For those desiring detail on each city's score, well, here you go:
2. LOS ANGELES, 3.911
2015: NBA, Paul, 124/1300 points .. 0.095
2015: NBA, Griffin, 3/1300 points .. 0.002
2015: MLB, Trout (7), 304/420 points .. 0.724
2015: MLB, Grienke, 130/420 points .. 0.310
2015: MLB, Kershaw, 49/420 points .. 0.117
2015: MLB, Gonzalez, 3/420 points .. 0.007
2016: NBA, Paul, 107/1310 points .. 0.082
* 2016: MLB, Trout (19), 356/420 points .. 0.848
2016: MLB, Seager, 240/420 points .. 0.571
2016: MLB, Turner, 44/420 points .. 0.105
2016: MLB, Grandai, 4/420 points .. 0.010
2017: MLB, Trout, 197/420 points .. 0.469
2017: MLB, Simmons, 60/420 points .. 0.143
2017: MLB, Upton, 12/420 points .. 0.029
2017: MLB, Turner, 43/420 .. 0.102
2017: MLB, Bellinger, 38/420 points .. 0.090
2017: MLB, Jensen, 8/420 points .. 0.019
2017: MLB, Kershaw, 6/420 points .. 0.014
2017: MLB, Seager, 6/420 points .. 0.014
2017: NFL, Gurley, 8/50 votes .. 0.160
3. CLEVELAND, 3.305
2015: NBA, James (5), 552/1300 points .. 0.425
2015: MLB, Kipnis, 17/420 points .. 0.040
2015: MLB, Brantley, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2016: NBA, James, 631/1310 points .. 0.482
2016: MLB, Lindor, 56/420 points .. 0.133
2016: MLB, Ramirez, 2/420 points .. 0.005
2016: MLB, Kluber, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2017: NBA, James (1), 333/1010 points .. 0.330
2017: MLB, Ramirez (1), 237/420 points .. 0.564
2017: MLB, Lindor, 143/420 points .. 0.340
2017: MLB, Kluber, 101/420 points .. 0.240
2017: MLB, Encarnacion, 4/420 points .. 0.010
2018: NBA, James (15), 738/1010 points .. 0.731
4. CHICAGO, 2.690
2015: MLB, Sale, 4/420 points .. 0.010
2015: MLB, Abreu, 3/420 points .. 0.007
2015: MLB, Rizzo, 162/420 points .. 0.386
2015: MLB, Arrieta, 134/420 points .. 0.319
2015: MLB, Bryant, 34/420 points .. 0.081
2016: MLB, Sale, 3/420 points .. 0.007
2016: MLB, Eaton, 1/420 points .. 0.002
* 2016: MLB, Bryant (29), 415/420 points .. 0.988
2016: MLB, Rizzo, 202/420 points .. 0.481
2016: MLB, Russell, 5/420 points .. 0.012
2016: MLB, Hendricks, 2/420 points .. 0.005
2017: MLB, Abreu, 16/420 points .. 0.038
2017: MLB, Bryant (1), 132/420 points .. 0.314
2017: MLB, Rizzo, 17/420 points .. 0.040
5. BOSTON, 2.618
2014: NFL, Brady, 1/50 votes .. 0.020
2015: MLB, Ortiz, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2015: MLB, Betts, 4/420 points .. 0.010
2015: NFL, Brady, 1/50 votes .. 0.020
2016: MLB, Betts, (9) 311/420 points .. 0.740
2016: MLB, Ortiz, (1) 147/420 points .. 0.350
2016: NFL, Brady, 10/50 votes .. 0.200
2017: NBA, Thomas, 81/1010 points .. 0.080
2017: MLB, Betts, 110/420 points .. 0.262
2017: MLB, Sale, 56/420 points .. 0.133
* 2017: NFL, Brady, 40/50 votes .. 0.800
6. SF BAY AREA, 2.488
* 2015: NBA, Curry (100), 1198/1300 points .. 0.922
2015: NBA, Thompson, 1/1300 points .. 0.001
2015: MLB, Posey, 84/420 points .. 0.200
* 2016: NBA, Curry (131), 1310/1310 points .. 1.000
2016: NBA, Green, 50/1310 points .. 0.038
2016: MLB, Crawford, 15/420 points .. 0.036
2016: MLB, Posey, 11/420 points .. 0.026
2016: MLB, Bumgarner, 7/420 points .. 0.017
2016: MLB, Cueto, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2016: NFL, Carr, 6/50 votes .. 0.120
2017: NBA, Curry, 52/1010 points .. 0.051
2017: NBA, Durant, 2/1010 points .. 0.002
2017: MLB, Davis, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2018: NBA, Durant, 66/1010 points .. 0.065
2018: NBA, Curry, 5/1010 points .. 0.005
7. WASH, D.C., 2.174
* 2015: MLB, Harper (30), 420/420 points .. 1.000
2016: MLB, Murphy (1), 245/420 points .. 0.583
2016: MLB, Scherzer, 39/420 points .. 0.093
2016: MLB, Ramos, 6/420 points .. 0.014
2017: NBA, Wall, 7/1010 points .. 0.007
2017: MLB, Rendon, 141/420 points .. 0.336
2017: MLB, Scherzer, 34/420 points .. 0.081
2017: MLB, Harper, 21/420 points .. 0.050
2017: MLB, Murphy, 3/420 points .. 0.007
2017: MLB, Zimmerman, 1/420 points .. 0.002
8. TORONTO, 1.887
* 2015: MLB, Donaldson (23), 385/420 points .. 0.917
2015: MLB, Bautista, 82/420 points .. 0.195
2015: MLB, Price, 62/420 points .. 0.148
2015: MLB, Encarnacion, 38/420 points .. 0.090
2015: MLB, Martin, 2/420 points .. 0.005
2016: NBA, Lowry, 6/1310 points .. 0.005
2016: MLB, Donaldson, 200/420 points .. 0.476
2016: MLB, Encarnacion, 7/420 points .. 0.017
2017: MLB, Donaldson, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2017: NBA, DeRozan, 1/1010 points .. 0.001
2018: NBA, DeRozan, 32/1010 points .. 0.032
9. DENVER, 1.771
2015: MLB, Arenado, 102/420 points .. 0.243
2016: MLB, Arenado, 199/420 points .. 0.474
2016: MLB, LeMahieu, 8/420 points .. 0.019
2016: MLB, Blackmon, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2017: MLB, Arenado (2), 229/420 points .. 0.545
2017: MLB, Blackmon (3), 205/420 points .. 0.488
10. OKLAHOMA CITY, 1.708
2015: NBA, Westbrook, 352/1300 points .. 0.271
2016: NBA, Westbrook, 486/1310 points .. 0.371
2016: NBA, Durant, 147/1310 points .. 0.112
* 2017: NBA, Westbrook (69), 888/1010 points .. 0.879
2018: NBA, Westbrook, 76/1010 points .. 0.075
11. CINCINNATI, 1.369
2015: MLB, Votto, 175/420 points .. 0.417
2016: MLB, Votto, 100/420 points .. 0.238
2017: MLB, Votto (10), 300/420 points .. 0.714
12. PHOENIX, 1.303
2015: MLB, Goldschmidt, 234/420 points .. 0.557
2015: MLB, Pollock, 21/420 points .. 0.050
2015: NFL, Palmer, 1/50 votes .. 0.020
2016: MLB, Goldschmidt, 18/420 points .. 0.043
2016: MLB, Segura, 14/420 points .. 0.033
2017: MLB, Goldschmidt (4), 239/420 points .. 0.569
2017: MLB, Martinez, 11/420 points .. 0.026
2017: MLB, Greinke, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2017: MLB, Bradley, 1/420 points .. 0.002
13. SAN ANTONIO, 0.986
2015: NBA, Duncan, 1/1300 points .. 0.001
2015: NBA, Leonard, 1/1300 points .. 0.001
2016: NBA, Leonard, 634/1310 points .. 0.484
2017: NBA, Leonard (9), 500/1010 points .. 0.495
2018: NBA, Aldridge, 6/1010 points .. 0.006
14. CAROLINA, 0.960
* 2015: NFL, Newton, 48/50 votes .. 0.960
15. NEW YORK CITY, 0.886
2015: MLB, McCann, 2/420 points .. 0.005
2015: MLB, Rodriguez, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2015: MLB, Teixeira, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2015: MLB, Cespedes, 24/420 points .. 0.057
2015: MLB, Granderson, 4/420 points .. 0.010
2016: MLB, Cespedes, 45/420 points .. 0.107
2016: MLB, Familia, 6/420 points .. 0.014
2016: MLB, Syndergaard, 5/420 points .. 0.012
2017: MLB, Judge (2), 279/420 points .. 0.664
2017: MLB, Gregorius, 4/420 points .. 0.010
2017: MLB, Sanchez, 1/420 points .. 0.002
16. BALTIMORE, 0.881
2015: MLB, Machado, 158/420 points .. 0.376
2015: MLB, Davis, 32/420 points .. 0.076
2016: MLB, Machado, 150/420 points .. 0.357
2016: MLB, Britton, 11/420 points .. 0.026
2017: MLB, Schoop, 19/420 points .. 0.045
17. DALLAS, 0.818
2014: NFL, Romo, 2/50 votes .. 0.040
2014: NFL, Murray, 2/50 votes .. 0.040
2015: MLB, Beltre, 83/420 points .. 0.198
2015: MLB, Fielder, 33/420 points .. 0.079
2016: MLB, Beltre (1), 135/420 points .. 0.321
2016: NFL, Elliott, 6/50 votes .. 0.120
2016: NFL, Prescott, 1/50 votes .. 0.020
18. ATLANTA, 0.807
2016: MLB, Freeman 129/420 points .. 0.307
* 2016: NFL, Ryan 25/50 votes .. 0.500
19. MIAMI, 0.764
2015: MLB, Gordon, 6/420 points .. 0.014
2016: MLB, Yelich, 5/420 points .. 0.012
* 2017: MLB, Stanton (10), 302/420 points .. 0.719
2017: MLB, Ozuna, 8/420 points .. 0.019
20. WISCONSIN, 0.746
* 2014: NFL, Rodgers, 31/50 votes .. 0.620
2016: MLB, Braun, 2/420 points .. 0.005
2016: NFL, Rodgers, 2/50 votes .. 0.040
2017: NBA, Antetokounmpo, 7/1010 points .. 0.007
2018: NBA, Antetokounmpo, 75/1010 points .. 0.074
21. KANSAS CITY, 0.605
2015: MLB, Cain, 225/420 points .. 0.536
2015: MLB, Morales, 7/420 points .. 0.017
2015: MLB, Moustakas, 3/420 points .. 0.007
2015: MLB, Hosmer, 2/420 points .. 0.005
2015: MLB, Davis, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2017: MLB, Hosmer, 16/420 points .. 0.038
22. NEW ORLEANS, 0.599
2015: NBA, Davis, 203/1300 points .. 0.156
2017: NBA, Davis, 2/1010 points .. 0.002
2018: NBA, Davis, 445/1010 points .. 0.441
23. SEATTLE, 0.575
2014: NFL, Wagner, 1/50 votes .. 0.020
2015: MLB, Cruz, 94/420 points .. 0.224
2016: MLB, Cano, 79/420 points .. 0.188
2016: MLB, Seager, 10/420 points .. 0.024
2016: MLB, Cruz, 6/420 points .. 0.014
2017: MLB, Cruz, 44/420 points .. 0.105
24. PITTSBURGH, 0.338
2015: MLB, McCutchen, 139/420 points .. 0.331
2015: MLB, Cole, 3/420 points .. 0.007
25. DETROIT, 0.283
2015: MLB, Cabrera, 40/420 points .. 0.095
2015: MLB, Martinez, 18/420 points .. 0.043
2015: MLB, Kinsler, 3/420 points .. 0.007
2016: MLB, Cabrera, 56/420 points .. 0.133
2016: MLB, Verlander, 2/420 points .. 0.005
26. PORTLAND, 0.229
2015: NBA, Aldridge, 6/1300 points .. 0.005
2016: NBA, Lillard, 26/1310 points .. 0.020
2018: NBA, Lillard, 207/1010 points .. 0.205
27. ST. LOUIS, 0.171
2015: MLB, Carpenter, 26/420 points .. 0.062
2015: MLB, Heyward, 15/420 points .. 0.036
2015: MLB, Rosenthal, 5/420 points .. 0.012
2016: MLB, Molina, 2/420 points .. 0.005
2017: MLB, Pham, 24/420 points .. 0.057
28. MINNEAPOLIS, 0.105
2015: MLB, Dozier, 1/420 points .. 0.002
2016: MLB, Dozier, 9/420 points .. 0.021
2017: MLB, Dozier, 25/420 points .. 0.060
2017: MLB, Buxton, 7/420 points .. 0.017
2018: NBA, Butler, 5/1010 points .. 0.005
29. PHILADELPHIA, 0.044
2017: NFL, Wentz, 2/50 votes .. 0.040
2018: NBA, Embiid, 4/1010 points .. 0.004
30. TAMPA BAY, 0.026
2015: MLB, Kiermaier, 10/420 points .. 0.024
2016: MLB, Longoria, 1/420 points .. 0.002
31 (tie). INDIANAPOLIS, 0.002
2018: NBA, Oladipo, 2/1010 points .. 0.002
31 (tie). MEMPHIS, 0.002
2015: NBA, Gasol, 3/1300 points .. 0.002
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
