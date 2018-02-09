New Houston Sports Hall of Fame Unveiled At Inaugural Houston Sports Awards

The stars were out in downtown Houston Thursday night, and a spectacular evening built around the first public appearance of Houston three 34's — Hakeem Olajuwon, Earl Campbell, and Nolan Ryan — in the same place publicly for the first time ever finished with a bang with the announcement that an actual Houston Sports Hall of Fame would be constructed in downtown Houston over the next couple years.

The Hall of Fame will be constructed in the Greenstreet area of downtown, with a "walk of fame" weaving throughout the area near the House of Blues, finishing in 3,500 feet of actual physical space that will house the Hall. In conjunction with the unveiling of the Hall of Fame, it was also announced, not surprisingly given how tightly the evening was constructed around all three, that Olajuwon, Ryan, and Campbell would comprise the initial class for the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.