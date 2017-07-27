Five Early Bargain NFL Season Win Total Bets

Tom Brady has a shot at his second undefeated regular season of his career in 2017. Photo by Eric Sauseda

There is no more gambling friendly sport than American football. In fact, I have no statistics to back this up, but I believe that baseball has been replaced by gambling on football as our nation's pastime. So as NFL training camp kicks off, the sports books have been kind enough to grace us with the first set of season win totals, up and available for you enterprising young men out there!

Season win total bets are a nice long-term ride for those of you who don't feel like dealing with the volatility that comes with betting on individual games. My comparison has always been that season win total bets are like blue chip stock investments, while betting on individual games is like day trading.

With that in mind, here are the win totals for this coming season (subject to change as the preseason unfolds), courtesy of OddsShark, with five bets that, as of now, I REALLY like afterwards:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

OVER 8.0 -140

UNDER 8.0 +110 ATLANTA FALCONS

OVER 9.5 -130

UNDER 9.5 EVEN BALTIMORE RAVENS

OVER 9.0 EVEN

UNDER 9.0 -130 BUFFALO BILLS

OVER 6.0 -150

UNDER 6.0 +120 CAROLINA PANTHERS

OVER 8.5 -175

UNDER 8.5 +145 CHICAGO BEARS

OVER 5.5 +135

UNDER 5.5 -165 CINCINNATI BENGALS

OVER 8.5 -105

UNDER 8.5 -125 CLEVELAND BROWNS

OVER 4.5 -115

UNDER 4.5 -115 DALLAS COWBOYS

OVER 9.5 -125

UNDER 9.5 -105 DENVER BRONCOS

OVER 8.5 -105

UNDER 8.5 -125 DETROIT LIONS

OVER 8.0 +120

UNDER 8.0 -150 GREEN BAY PACKERS

OVER 10.0 -175

UNDER 10.0 +145 HOUSTON TEXANS

OVER 8.5 -125

UNDER 8.5 -105 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

OVER 9.0 +110

UNDER 9.0 -140 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

OVER 6.0 -165

UNDER 6.0 +135 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

OVER 9.0 -130

UNDER 9.0 EVEN LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

OVER 7.5 -125

UNDER 7.5 -105 LOS ANGELES RAMS

OVER 5.5 +110

UNDER 5.5 -140 MIAMI DOLPHINS

OVER 7.5 -125

UNDER 7.5 -105 MINNESOTA VIKINGS

OVER 8.5 -125

UNDER 8.5 -105 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OVER 12.5 -130

UNDER 12.5 EVEN NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

OVER 8.0 -125

UNDER 8.0 -105 NEW YORK GIANTS

OVER 9.0 -115

UNDER 9.0 -115 NEW YORK JETS

OVER 4.5 +160

UNDER 4.5 -200 OAKLAND RAIDERS

OVER 10.0 -105

UNDER 10.0 -125 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

OVER 8.0 -140

UNDER 8.0 +110 PITTSBURGH STEELERS

OVER 10.5 -115

UNDER 10.5 -115 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

OVER 4.5 -150

UNDER 4.5 +120 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

OVER 10.5 -115

UNDER 10.5 -115 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

OVER 8.5 -130

UNDER 8.5 EVEN TENNESSEE TITANS

OVER 8.5 -150

UNDER 8.5 +120 WASHINGTON REDSKINS

OVER 7.5 -130

UNDER 7.5 EVEN



49ers OVER 4.5 (-150)

This is the season that the AFC South cedes its title as the worst division in the National Football League, as it is replaced by the NFC West, which consists of a regressing Seattle team (more on them in a second), an Arizona team that peaked two seasons ago, the Rams led by Jared Goff, and the Niners. Let me just say that the Niners are not a good team, but to win this bet, all they have to do is go 5-11. There's no reason they can't win a couple home games in the division, and they cross over with the aforementioned AFC South. They also have a road game in Chicago. Also, despite his Super Bowl brain fart, I trust Kyle Shanahan to make them a better offensive team than they should be on paper. (Yes, I know Brian Hoyer is their starting quarterback, but he's AWESOME in meaningless games, of which most of the Niners season should consist.)

BRONCOS UNDER 8.5 (-125)

This is one I've already laid heavy lumber on. First time head coach, an uninspiring quarterback competition, and a defense that's a year older and one more year removed from their peak two seasons ago. The AFC West also has two of the better teams in the AFC in Oakland and Kansas City. This is a Bronco team that has a ".500 at best" feel, and thankfully, a .500 record wins you the UNDER.

PATRIOTS OVER 12.5 (-130)

Since the offseason, in which the Patriots went out and backed up the Brinks truck for Stephon Gilmore and traded their first round pick for Brandin Cooks, I've said that this will be a repeat of 2007 when they went 16-0 in the regular season.The scary thing about betting OVER on win totals is the possibility of injury to a starting quarterback, but the crazy thing about the Patriots is that, even if they lost the greatest QB in the game's history (Tom Brady), their backup is still good enough (and their division so inferior) that 13 wins is still manageable.

JETS UNDER 4.5 (-200)

Typically, the lowest total on the odds board for an NFL season is around 4.5 or 5 wins, and every season, the math dictates that we will have two or three teams that finish 4-12 or worse. There's always a 2-14 or 1-15 squad every year. I'm just here to say that the Jets are a mortal lock to be one of the handful of teams that finishes 4-12 or worse. A LOCK. Hell, there's plenty of conjecture that they are TRYING to lose games to get a shot at Sam Darold in the draft. I realize the players themselves aren't trying to lose games, but management is putting a roster together designed for all of us to cash in on this wager. Let's oblige!

SEAHAWKS UNDER 10.5 (-115)

So we come back around the to the NFC West, which has been dominated by the Seahawks over the last five years or so. Chances are they will win the division again, but this feels more like a 10-6 or 9-7 division winner, and I'll point to three things — first, their road schedule is absolutely brutal. Road games at Green Bay, at Tennessee, at the Giants, at Dallas, and two division road games (Arizona, San Francisco) on short weeks. Second, their offensive line is still a circus (26th iN DVOA last season), and that's one position group that I'll attribute a swing of at least a couple games to. Third, there's a good chance we are heading into the phase of this team's era where all parties — offense, defense, coaches — are all beginning to hate each other, where in-fighting consumes the team from inside out.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

